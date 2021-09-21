Is it just me or is it pretty unbelievable that we’re more than halfway through September? It seems I looked up at the calendar to see when my latest Minding Your Business column would publish and realized just how quickly the month has flown by. If you’re like me, you’re always a little sad to see summer go. I spent the weekend lying out at my pool and steeling myself as I tried to swim in the slightly too-cold water in order to soak up every last bit of summer. The only thing that chills my summer blues is to look forward to the incoming fall and all it brings. Below I’ve included some fall-related events and happenings to welcome the season as we say farewell to summer.
• Gate City will host a Harvest Moon Celebration in historic downtown Gate City on Saturday. The free celebration will include live music, vendors and more. Vendors will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra will perform for the Kickback at King Alley concert series. Nacho Average Food Truck will also be available.
• A legislative BBQ will be held at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Monday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. with special guests Sen. Jon Lundberg, Rep. John Crawford, Rep. Bud Hulsey and more. Tickets are $15. For more information, email Justin Hartsell at [email protected] or call (423)-392-8827.
• Rep. Diana Harshbarger is offering a fall internship in Kingsport and Morristown for First Congressional District college students or recent high school graduates. Interns will receive interactive and hands-on learning experience on federal government and legislative processes in addition to constituent services. For more information, go to https://harshbarger.house.gov/services/internships.
• Sullivan County will host a Battle of Blountville Reenactment Friday-Sunday. The annual event will be held on the 60-acre Old Hawley Farm, located at 1173 Old Hawley Road, Blountville. Admission on Saturday and Sunday is $3 dollars for adults, and ages 6 and under are free. For more information, call the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism at (423) 323-4660.
• The Tennessee gas price average declined slightly over the past week, falling nearly two cents, on average, according to the American Automobile Association. The Tennessee average is currently $2.89, which is nearly a penny more than one month ago and 95 cents more than one year ago. Good news, though: 91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3. The average for regular fuel in Kingsport and Bristol is currently $2.85.
• Quickway Printing in Kingsport is celebrating 55 years of business. Ann and Al Asbury’s printing business is located at 624 Boone St. Quickway prints everything from brochures to envelopes and business cards and more. For more information, go to http://quickwayprinting.com/.
Notes from the field
This week our region is celebrating Minority Enterprise Development Week. Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City have teamed up to support minority business owners through social media and local media outlets (you can check out the Times-News story on MEDWeek at https://www.timesnews.net/news/business/region-aims-to-focus-on-minority-owned-businesses-next-week/article_48c971d8-1703-11ec-bcf3-5b0ff1a7d873.html).
In talking to the Kingsport Chamber’s Aundrea Salyer who organized MEDWeek, I realized how many minority-owned businesses I’m not aware of. Similarly, how many businesses am I not aware of in general? As the old saying goes, you don’t know what you don’t know. It’s important to support the businesses in your community for local tax revenue and those sort of fiscal reasons, but I think there is also room to do that for other reasons. Aundrea said she felt minority-owned businesses are needed to offer options — for food, hair styles, clothes and so much more. We like our options (unless you’re as indecisive as I am.)
We turn to so many big box stores for so many things. And it’s for good reason: it’s usually cheaper and more convenient. But where we can, I think we should opt for the local option and the lesser-known option.
Around this time of year, pumpkins are sold at all sorts of places — including Walmart and many other box stores. Instead of grabbing a pumpkin, setting it in your buggy and going on about your business, what if you bought a pumpkin from a local farm or one of those roadside options you see throughout the fall instead? (The folks from Jonesborough who set up at the Kingsport auction parking lot always have a great selection.) It might take more time. It might take more money (it also might not. I’ve seen many local vendors offer deals you can’t find at big stores). But I think overall, it’s much more worth it. You’re supporting a family. You’re supporting someone from this area. There is no overhead. And a lot of times, you’re supporting someone who is following a passion or hobby, which I think is always worth an investment.
My best suggestion for people interested in local options to fill that fall fodder and adventure itch is to seek out local corn mazes, pumpkin patches and roadside options.
On Saturday, my story about Pungo Farms in Nickelsville ran in the Times News. The farm is owned and operated by a family with four children who lead families through the corn maze and scarecrow garden, teach kids about the animals on the farm and help with the pumpkins that are grown on their farm. Not only are you supporting a local family — who is celebrating their first year in the corn maze business — but you also have the opportunity to make memories with your own family, which is exactly what Pungo Farms aims for. For more information on Pungo Farms, go to pungofarms.com or facebook.com/pungofarmsva.
I would love to read your minority owned and best-kept-secret local businesses as well as where you go to get pumpkins and fall fodder. You can email those — as well as your business news and business anniversary notices ending in a five or zero — to [email protected].
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store: https://www.timesnews.net/site/app.html