It’s time we celebrate a short work week after a long weekend. And this week marks the 20th anniversary of an important day in our history — Sept. 11, 2001. The Times News will honor the day with a special edition of the paper. From memories from locals who still remember receiving the horrifying news to stories on how air travel has changed, this week marks a terrible day that cannot be forgotten. But I hope this week you’re able to concentrate on what good there is in the world rather than the terrible deeds done that day. Below are a few notes, both 9/11-related and unrelated to the anniversary, that came across my desk last week:
• Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 11. In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, members of the public will join first responders in climbing the stairs of BMS for a total of 110 flights in honor of those who died while trying to save others. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. and the opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/ 324580625705938/?active_tab=about.
• Bristol Rhythm & Roots will be held on State Street Sept. 9-12. For the lineup, schedule and more info, go to https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/.
• Kingsport’s spiciest event, Wing Fling, returns Sept. 17-26. The week-long celebration gives wing lovers the chance to try Wing Fling Week Specials at various locations and have a chance to win prizes. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/visitkingsport/.
• Business travelers are expected to reduce trips by 67%, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association. The report also said 52% of travelers are likely to cancel existing plans without rescheduling, and 60% plan to postpone existing travel plans.
Notes from the field
I hope you got to celebrate a nice, long Labor Day weekend. And no, it doesn’t signify the end of wearing white until Memorial Day, (not officially anyway). Labor Day weekend is a federal holiday celebrating the American labor movement and the achievements of U.S. workers. Workers battled many unsafe and unsanitary job conditions brought about by the Industrial Revolution. The first parade supporting American workers was held on Sept. 5, 1882.
Today, it seems the U.S. isn’t struggling so much with working conditions as it is finding workers. The labor shortage has put a strain on a plethora of businesses, from fast food to education and beyond. By the end of April 2021, job openings rose to an unprecedented 9.3 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee increased by 156.67% compared to the same week in 2019, and weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee increased by 65.95% compared to the start of 2020, according to WalletHub. However, weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee decreased by 55.83% compared to the same week last year.
You and I probably can’t do much about the labor shortage at the moment. But we can keep this information in mind. Maybe you can try to add a little patience when you go to the bank and it seems to take forever to talk to someone behind the counter or when you haven’t seen your waitress in a while and you need a refill. Or maybe just reassuring these employees you understand there’s a strain can help. At least these people are working rather than avoiding work altogether.
Though the labor shortage is still a gap our country needs to fill, it seems we are still hungry to see Kingsport grow — not in population, but in its stores and restaurants. I have written numerous new business stories since I’ve been at the Times News. Yet anyone who has been here for any amount of time can tell you we sure could use some businesses in the Kingsport Pavilion on Stone Drive. The reason this has been brought to my attention is a story I wrote last week.
The Pinnacle in Bristol added a new business, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. This upcoming Cajun restaurant will be a great addition to the bustling shopping and dining center. But it also sparked conversation among Kingsport citizens on Facebook. Folks in Kingsport are hungry for shops and restaurants in their own backyard. I often talk to my sister about how we should spend our tax dollars in Kingsport when we go to a store or restaurant. My sister is an educator in Kingsport, so she always aims to support the school system through sales tax dollars as well. COVID-19 no doubt likely halted any plans there might be to grow the shopping center or surrounding areas. One commenter questioned what would become of the mall in Kingsport while another suggested supporting elected officials who are seeking ways to add businesses in Kingsport. Feel free to email me with any suggestions or points you’d like to make regarding the topic, or any other business topic for that matter. As the business reporter for the Times News (and a proud Kingsportian), it’s a discussion that’s always of interest.
As always, if you have a note you want to send me, email me at [email protected]. Be sure to also send your business anniversaries ending in five or zero or any other business-related info.