I’ve interviewed all sorts of business owners. Whether it’s at a bakery, a Mexican restaurant, a thrift store or a Sunday brunch eatery, they all say the same thing when I ask how business has been — “Uh, it’s been OK.” I’m pretty sure they’re just being polite instead of saying, “I’m struggling and I really hope your article will get the word out and bring people in.”
A couple weeks ago, I spoke to Elizabeth Bodenhorn at Evelyn’s Kitchen Table. She said almost the exact same thing Alvaro Arrieta, who owns Los Locos Mexican Grill on Stone Drive, said. They both said people were too scared to come out. It’s understandable. We are still in a pandemic after all. But I also believe we can’t live in fear. We are called to live this life without fear. We also still have to eat.
I encourage you to give Evelyn’s, Los Locos and all the other small businesses in Kingsport a chance. And if dining in still feels a bit too risky for you, to-go options are the norm at most spots. Our office enjoyed mini cheesecakes from T’s Spilled Milk Bakery in downtown this week. They didn’t last long in the newsroom, I can tell you that. But that support goes a long way. Ordering in or out at your local eatery isn’t just filling your belly, it’s also a way to help potentially struggling small business owners rather than adding another dollar on top of the pile of revenue chain businesses bring in.
This pandemic has been hard on all of us. And often small business owners are setting out in their new business venture or just trying to keep their shop or restaurant afloat. I say we try to help those community members just like us who are just trying to make it in a really unpredictable time.
While small businesses need our help, it seems larger corporations need support from within. It’s no secret that Amazon and Walmart have thrived throughout the pandemic.
Amazon reported $108.5 billion in sales in the first three months of 2021, up 44% from 2020. Walmart’s total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $134.6 billion. Yet, according to The Brookings Institution, Home Depot, Target and Costco provide three times what Walmart provides in COVID-19 compensation for its frontline associates and two times more than that of Amazon. The public policy research organization also ranked Amazon and Walmart among the least generous of the 13 large retail and grocery companies studied in its report, though they generated billions during the pandemic. The employees at these companies need support from their leaders, especially as the pandemic rages on. Maybe this is yet another reason to support locally owned businesses where we’re able.
Last week, I wrote a story about Bojangles’ recent decision to close some of its locations on Monday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 13, according to a press release from the company, to “give crew members and managers a well-deserved break.” There is a major labor shortage throughout our country. It’s very likely these employees need a break. There could be other reasons the North Carolina-based company opted for the two-day closure, but at the very least, employees can enjoy a break from the daily grind behind the counter. Maybe large businesses should take a page from the Bojangles playbook and consider its employees a bit more.
Over the past week I’ve received plenty of emails that have caught my eye. Below are just a few I wanted to share in today’s column:
• The new Dollar General store at 1021 Bloomingdale Pike in Kingsport is now open. To commemorate the opening of the new Kingsport location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. For more information on the program, go to www.dgliteracy.com.
• The Tennessee gas price average held steady over last week, but Hurricane Ida is likely to cause gas price fluctuations. Then there’s the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is four cents less than one month ago and 86 cents more than one year ago, but it’s expected to rise. It might be time to fill up.
• Unemployment rates have dropped in 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to new data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Sixty-two counties had unemployment rates lower than 5%, while rates were 5% or higher, but less than 10%, in 32 counties.
• Tennessee has seen a rise in new business filings. In the second quarter of 2021, business filings grew 61.6% from second quarter filings in 2020. This marks the second quarter in a row where Tennessee broke the previous record of year-over-year gain in the 28-year history of the data being collected. The Tennessee Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report shows 70,118 businesses filed over the past year and 19,983 entities filed in the second quarter of 2021. That is the highest quarterly total ever recorded.
Have a note you want to send me? Email your business anniversaries ending in five or zero or any other business-related info to [email protected].