A very important holiday is coming up. (And no, I don’t mean Valentine’s Day.)
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Wednesday is National Pizza and Bagel Day. In honor of the day, the Kingsport Times News asked our online readers and followers what Kingsport or Tri-Cities restaurant offers your favorite pizza.
Over 400 people commented on our Facebook post with votes for their favorite pizza. Though commenters offered a wide range of options, one pizza spot got an overwhelming amount of votes — Italian Village.
I take my tallying duties very seriously when it comes to counting up your Facebook votes in situations like these, but I lost count after running out of space on my first Post-it note. Italian Village earned well over 100 votes. I too think highly of the Italian pizza and pasta spot located in the Fort Henry Mall. (Their creamy Italian dressing is wonderful, as is their baked spaghetti).
Some commenters voted for Italian Village for its speedy and reliable service. But one woman remembered the pizza place for other nostalgia-related reasons.
“Italian Village … My now husband brought me there on a date the first time I came to Kingsport with him,” said Hannah Miller Powell via Facebook. “We ended up married and living in Kingsport. Now we enjoy Italian Village pizza with our kids.”
Italian Village wasn’t the only pizza place that received several votes.
Italianos of Kingsport got the second-most votes followed by Greg’s Pizza (Johnson City), Chef’s Pizza, Galaxy Pizza and Angry Italian (Bristol).
What got my attention, though, was how many different places were suggested. It struck me how many options there actually are throughout the region, and many I had never heard of.
Commenters suggested Boomershine Pizzeria (Bluff City), Roma Pizza and Italian Restaurant 2 (Church Hill), Simms Pizzeria (Johnson City), Red Dog On Main Taproom & Eatery (Rogersville), Doughmaker’s Pizza (Norton) and many others.
I’m hoping this list not only gives readers an idea of which pizza places do it best in the Tri-Cities, but also serves as a worthy list to scroll through and consider before your next pizza adventure.
