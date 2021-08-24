I have typed the words “due to COVID-19 concerns” more times over the past week than I prefer. It seems the region enjoyed a summer of resurging events and less pressure to wear masks, but sadly that’s not the case now. Instead of a list of what’s NOT happening in Kingsport and around the region, here’s a look at the un-canceled highlights that have come across my desk recently:
• Gas prices have dropped by almost three cents. The gas price average declined for the second week in a row. The average is now $2.84, two cents less than one month ago and 93 cents more than one year ago. It’s still a far cry from what it was a year ago, but a decrease is a decrease.
• National Dog Day is Aug. 26. Dog ownership increased by almost 11% in 2020, according to the American Pet Products Association. That’s an increase of 11 million since 2018. That means it’s high time to take your pup for a car ride and a tasty treat. (Arby’s is usually specifically kind toward car-riding pups. Just ask my roast beef-loving dog Dansby.)
• Kingsport’s Price & Ramey Insurance Group has acquired Gilley, McCready, Sneed & Cuddy Insurance of Bristol, Tennessee. The group will now have a permanent location in Bristol.
• The Burley Fest Horse Show is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. The horse show will be held at 17257 Veterans Memorial Highway, Dungannon. For more information, call (276) 995-2275 or (423) 502-0138 or go to schorse.org.
• Clinch River Grocery and Bait Shop is now open in Duffield. The shop offers hunting and fishing licenses, live bait, game check-in, an ATM, grocery items and more.
The store is located at 126 Anglers Way Road, Duffield, and is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, call (276) 940-4585.
• Every Friday, Allen Hicks Friday Night Jams allows pickers of all levels to gather at 1844 Bethel Road, Nickelsville. The jam is held from 6:30 to 10 p.m. According to the Scott County Tourism site, “This is a spot to hear some great music, meet wonderful folks and, when concessions are open, grab the best peach cobbler in the world, made the old-fashioned way in an iron skillet. Make sure to top it off with vanilla ice cream.” Donations are accepted. For information, call (276) 479-2739.
Notes from the field
Over the weekend, I decided to give gardening one last shot. I know it’s late in the year, but I’ve decided to put together what I’m calling a “Hail Mary garden.” I opted for a lasagna style garden, which has nothing to do with pasta and everything to do with layered newspaper, fertilizer and soil to create a no-till garden that will hopefully offer healthy soil for my late-in-the-year crops. What does this have to do with Minding Your Business? Well, the first step of the garden certainly did.
I laid down rows of flattened cardboard boxes for the first layer of the garden and it immediately reminded me of my Friday adventure at Domtar in Kingsport. The paper mill offered a tour to Tennessee Sen. Bill Haggerty and a few media members throughout Domtar. The paper mill is currently focusing on producing containerboard rather than fine paper these days.
Containerboard is used to create cardboard boxes. The company is shifting its market with the changing times. More people are working and shopping from home, which means the demand for boxes has stayed high for such containers. Once complete, the mill conversion is expected to make Domtar the second-largest recycled containerboard producer in North America.
Hagerty said he was very impressed with the work Domtar is doing to move with the times. It seems to take a lot of work with repurposed boilers, extensive training for incoming employees and a conversion project totaling $350 million. It’s clear the company is investing in the future and Kingsport in more ways than one.
Apart from those investments, the tour was exciting. I grew up in Kingsport and had passed the downtown company probably a million times, but I never realized just how much is going on behind the gate. Construction is bustling, trucks are bringing finished and raw material in and out of the site regularly, and they’re looking to add a bridge soon. If nothing else, let Domtar (and my Hail May garden) serve as proof that it’s never too late to invest in a new venture.
