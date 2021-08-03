Kingsport celebrates a lot of firsts this week.
Many kids in the region are starting their first day back to school while Sullivan County students will soon grace the halls of the brand new West Ridge High School. Meantime, business owners throughout Kingsport will celebrate new digs across the city. Below are a few of those highlights that came across my email this week:
- Sleepy Jean’s Candle Co. will celebrate a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 425 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport.
- Marcum’s Pharmacy will also host a ribbon cutting Friday at noon at 902 Broad St., Kingsport.
- The Oasis of Kingsport, a local women’s ministry, will celebrate its ribbon cutting Friday at 4:30 p.m. at 1102 Mill St., Kingsport.
- The Kingsport Community Foundation is launching its inaugural event, Kingsport’s Best, to recognize and honor those with a volunteer spirit in the Model City. What a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those who have invested so personally into Kingsport. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, call 877-524-1223 or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KingsportsBest.
- The Fort Henry Mall recently announced Forever Delaney Jane, a size-inclusive women’s boutique, will be the next pop-up shop in the mall. Winners of Kingsport’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop will receive a 12-week pop-up shop in the mall this holiday season.
This week is also a time to celebrate a milestone for Shelton Clark, the owner and operator of Model City Tap House in downtown.
The business, located at 151 E. Main St. Suite 1, Kingsport, will celebrate its five-year anniversary.
“Model City Tap House will be turning 5 years old Aug. 5,” Clark said in an email last week. “We are having a celebration all weekend with music and specials.”
Aug. 1-7 is also national Farmers Market Week.
The Kingsport Farmer’s Market offers local produce and other homemade goods each Wednesday and Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., April through November. On Saturday, the market will offer another Market Jam performance from featured artist Lightnin’ Charlie from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Have a note you want to send me? Email me at [email protected]. You can also send your business anniversaries ending in five or zero or any other business-related info to [email protected].