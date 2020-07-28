KINGSPORT — Two teenagers sought in connection with last week’s shooting at Miller Village Apartments are now in custody, the Kingsport Police Department announced Tuesday evening.
The pair surrendered to the KPD without incident, according to a release from Tom Patton, the KPD's public information officer.
According to previous reports, two men — one 22 years old and the other 32 — were assaulted in one of the apartments around 10 p.m. on July 22. Police say the younger man suffered severe lacerations from allegedly being pistol-whipped, while the other sustained a gunshot wound.
At that time, the 22-year-old was treated and released, and the gunshot victim was in the hospital in serious condition. He has since been discharged.
THE LATEST INFORMATION
As the result of an investigation, the KPD said earlier Tuesday that two suspects had been identified.
Authorities obtained a warrant charging Dakota Shelton, 19, with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault (two counts), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Police also obtained a juvenile petition charging a 17-year-old Black male with aggravated assault. The juvenile's identity is being withheld due to privacy laws regarding juvenile offenders, Patton noted.
The release added that the two teens remain incarcerated pending arraignment and that no additional information will be released at this time as the investigation continues.