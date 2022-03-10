KINGSPORT — The Model City officially has its own Mid City Grill.
The burger joint, located at 115 Commerce St., opened on March 1, serving a variety of burgers, chicken, fries and more in downtown Kingsport.
“Today will be our sixth day,” the restaurant’s owner, Theresa Garnett, said on Wednesday morning as she prepared to open the restaurant. “It’s been really good and steady. We’ve had a lot of support already.”
The Commerce Street site is the second Tri-Cities location of the Garnetts’ restaurant. The first is in Johnson City and has been open since 2003.
“We always had the idea to expand,” Garnett said. “Since we moved here, we figured why not open a location here. And there’s a lot of growth in Kingsport.”
Mostly, Mid City Grill is about the burgers.
The restaurant offers handmade patties of 100% angus beef, which Garnett said is never frozen. The menu features an array of specialty creations like the Outlaw Burger topped with barbecue, bacon, and beer-battered onion rings; the Lil Mo with jalapenos and hot pepper cheese; and the Dutton, featuring Waygu beef, brie spread, garlic aioli and caramelized onions. The eatery also offers vegetarian and vegan options, salads and more.
Mid City also gives a first responder and military discount and offers a Tuesday special that includes a 99-cent kids meals with each adult entrée. Lunch specials start at $4.99.
“We take pride in our quality and friendly service,” Garnett said. “And we have great quality at a great price.”
In addition to its burgers, Mid City Grill is also known as a late-night eatery. The new location’s hours are set from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Above all, the second Mid City Grill location aims to offer everything from burgers, hot dogs and barbecue to salads and vegan burgers with a focus on its new community in downtown Kingsport.
“We just really love cooking for people and being involved in the community,” Garnett said. “Kingsport is a great community.”
For more information, call (423) 765-2351 or go to https://www.facebook.com/midcitygrillkpt.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.