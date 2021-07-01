First Community Bank has hired a new chief lending officer.
Michael Estes was named as the new chief lending officer at FCB. Estes will now oversee all lenders, develop customer relationships, and manage the bank’s loan portfolio.
“We expect great contributions from Michael’s leadership and track record,” said FCB CEO Tyler Clinch. “We look forward to working with him and welcome the impact his expertise will bring to First Community Bank.”
Estes brings 20 years of banking experience to FCB. He joins us from First Community Bank, N.A., (VA) where he was the commercial team leader vice President. Prior to that, he was the senior relationship manager/senior vice president at the Bank of Tennessee, market president/senior vice president and vice president/senior business services officer at BB&T.
Estes’ education includes an MBA and a BBA in Economics and Finance from Mercer University. He is also a graduate of the Management Development Program at BB&T University.
First Community Bank offers a complete range of financial services including savings, checking, CDs, investment services, consumer, mortgage and commercial lending, business services, and much more. Founded in 1993, First Community Bank has locations in Rogersville, Surgoinsville, Church Hill, and Kingsport.