KINGSPORT — A woman shot and killed by a Kingsport police officer on July 1 tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to a toxicology report, Lisa Ann Short, 54, Kingsport, was metabolizing methamphetamine at the time she was shot, Sullivan County Attorney General Barry Staubus said.
Staubus said that would indicate she had recently ingested the drug.
“Our opinion is that she was under the influence of methamphetamine,” Staubus told the Times News. “And that is corroborated by her conduct at the scene.”
Three Kingsport officers went to the Westside Inn, 1017 W. Stone Drive, at 5:20 a.m. to investigate a report of a woman with a gun beating on apartment doors, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report. The Times News obtained the report summary through a public records request.
The report states officers saw Short standing on the second level of the complex. She waved what appeared to be a black pistol, ignored multiple verbal commands from officers to drop the weapon and yelled expletives in defiance.
One Kingsport officer wrote: “The female screamed at us she was not going to drop the (expletive) gun!”
An officer fired two shots from a Colt M-4 Carbine, according to the TBI report. One bullet struck Short in the torso.
Short later died at Holston Valley Medical Center. Her body was taken to the ETSU William Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy.
The TBI found a black Daisy .177-caliber BB gun on the landing, according to the report. The BB gun resembles a Beretta Model 92 9mm handgun.
A grand jury reviewed the TBI evidence and cleared the officer of any wrongdoing, Staubus said.
Pastor Will Shewey officiated Short’s memorial service at Shades of Grace.
