BLOUNTVILLE — For the past six years, Judge Jim Goodwin has overseen recovery court in Sullivan County. The court is a 12- to 18-month program aimed at getting addicts off drugs, building life skills and returning them as productive members of society.
Since it’s inception, the program has helped dozens of men and women beat addiction and turn their lives around.
Goodwin said the hardest challenge about recovery court has been not wanting the participants’ sobriety for them more than they want it for themselves.
“I’ve run up against that with a few people, and if you do, when they demonstrate they’re not going to make it, it makes it hard to let them go,” Goodwin said. “Sometimes I take it personal and why I try not to do that. ... It’s hard to be detached.”
The Times News recently attended one of Goodwin’s recovery court weekly sessions. The hearing took place Tuesday morning shortly before 9 a.m. at the Justice Center in Blountville. Goodwin, dressed in a suit and not his usual robe, sat at a podium in the middle of the courtroom.
Participants enrolled in the program, about a dozen, sat in the audience.
These sessions are informal by nature, Goodwin said, and generally last perhaps 30 minutes. He asked each one how they were doing, how their week went and if they had anything to tell him.
At the end of the session, each person came up and took a personal hygiene item from a bag as a gift. And as they left, the judge said, “See you next week,” to which they replied the same.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for this program,” said Alyssa Wise, who has been in recovery court for just over 14 months. “Coming into this, I thought it was stupid, and I really didn’t want to do it. It’s changed my whole way of thinking about everything. I see the world in a whole different way just since I’ve been in the program.”
Wise and three of her fellow recovery court friends all told the Times News that meth was their drug of choice.
“At first (Goodwin) made me nervous. Now I’m more relaxed with him, and I know he genuinely cares for us,” said Kristi Blizzard, who has been in the program about five months. “There’s another side of life, and it’s way different. It’s amazing. I would have never chosen this side if it hadn’t been for drug court.”
Nick Baird has been in recovery court for only four months. At first, he said, the program was only a way for him to get out of jail and get back on the streets.
“But the judge gave me a chance to go to rehab and after that, I started thinking more positively and coming to see the judge every Tuesday, talking to us casually. ... That’s just an amazing feeling,” Baird said.
“I wasn’t a big fan of the judge, but now it’s something I can’t wait for, to see him and talk to him.”
Nicki Widner stopped being an adult for about 20 years and estimates she’s spent at least five to six years of her life in and out of jail. Being in the recovery court program these past 15 months has given her a completely new perspective on life.
“A year ago I was a totally different person, inside and out. Everything about me is different.
“It’s not just about getting high for me. It’s so much more than that. You’re changing the way you think,” Widner said. “I watched my grandson be born, and I’m just so much happier than I was. I was hopeless and miserable when I was on drugs. Now my life has meaning. It’s taken me almost 20 years to figure it out.”
View the rest of the Meth Mountain series by clicking here or visiting this link: https://www.timesnews.net/news/meth_mountain/.