Fourth in a four-part series
KINGSPORT — The opioid crisis — and now the rising methamphetamine crisis — is a regional problem affecting thousands of people throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Which is why it’s going to take a regional approach to solve it, local officials say.
Prosecutors representing nine counties in Northeast Tennessee took action more than four years ago to hold three of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the country — Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt and Endo — accountable for their actions in helping fuel the opioid crisis in our region.
A lawsuit — dubbed the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit — was filed against these companies on behalf of a child born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. The lawsuit argued the defendants made false assurances about the addiction risks associated with opioids.
After four years of legal wrangling, a $35 million settlement was reached in late July 2021, and of that money, $21 million will be divided among participating county and municipal governments. Local governments can spend the money any way they see fit.
However, a group of district attorneys, judges and health care professionals has been making the rounds to the participating cities and counties in recent months, pitching the idea that the money should be used to establish a regional drug treatment facility.
“The reason that lawsuit was brought was because of the real need for those companies that lied and continued to prescribe drugs that were dangerous to be held accountable for their actions,” said Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus. “But now that we’ve settled it, what do we do with the money?”
REGIONAL TREATMENT FACILITY
Staubus and others are looking at the Carter County Annex to be the home for this regional drug treatment facility. The annex (formerly known as the Carter County Work Camp) opened in 1986 but was closed in July of this year after the Tennessee Department of Corrections determined it was no longer cost-effective for it to remain in operation.
It’s a 180-bed, dorm-style facility that housed minimum-security inmates. Local leaders envision the facility offering inpatient treatment to addicts sent there by the recovery courts in the three judicial districts covering Northeast Tennessee.
Addicts would stay there up to 18 months for treatment. In addition, the facility would be remote, secure and have components to address sobriety, mental health, vocational training and lessons on how to get and keep a job.
“We’d like to find out what their skills, talents and abilities are and get them while they’re there to go out and begin developing those skills and then hopefully when they’re released ... they have a job lined up,” Staubus said. “We find out many of the folks come from a culture of where they never really worked, have not been expected to work or had incentives not to work. Hopefully, they’ll build some sense of responsibility and for the first time be productive.”
GETTING THE STATE INVOLVED
The Tennessee Department of Corrections owns the facility and it could be used as a regional treatment center in a number of ways, said State Sen. Jon Lundberg, who supports the idea. Tennessee could transfer ownership to the General Services Administration and put the facility up for sale, it could be transferred to another state department and leased back or transferred to the local governments or some other entity overseeing the project.
Lundberg said there are multiple avenues of how the facility could be transferred, none of which take action from the Tennessee General Assembly, which means it could happen rather quickly — in the coming months if everyone signs off on a plan.
“I think it’s a great idea. I’ve talked to Carter County, Judge Street and Judge (Lisa) Rice (of the First Judicial District) and most of the DA’s, and they’re all supportive, and frankly it’s a great facility,” Lundberg said. “I’ve been through it. I’ve heard their plan, and I endorse it.
“This is one of those situations where you don’t want it to take too long because literally ever day, week or month that goes by, the facility deteriorates. It’s important that whatever happens with the facility that it happen relatively soon.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, in an exclusive interview with the Times News earlier this month, said he’d just heard about the proposal to turn the former work camp into a long-term addiction treatment center.
“It’s pretty complicated to just turn over a state-owned property,” Lee said. “I’ve just heard about this. It’s an interesting idea. We’re just beginning to talk about it. I’m very intrigued.”
Lee said one thing was certain: The state will be looking at how it can use federal America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to fund a treatment facility at the Roan Mountain site.
Federal guidelines require ARPA money to be spent on COVID-related relief.
“COVID certainly exacerbated the meth and fentanyl problem,” Lee said. “We had it before COVID, but COVID just ramped it up and accelerated it in Tennessee.”
Asked if his administration is looking to expand access to addiction and mental health services in other ways, Lee said “Yes. We want to do more, yes.”
“Ever since I came into office, one of the real challenges we have in this state are illegal drugs, especially in East Tennessee,” Lee said earlier in that interview. “Fentanyl and meth have been ongoing, recurring problems. And opioids.”
Lee said there have been efforts to turn the tide and some have been successful, but now “the numbers are going in the wrong direction. I’ve seen that happening across the state.”
Lee said he recently had “summits” in West Tennessee and in East Tennessee. During the latter, he said he’d asked county mayors who were present what issue they wanted most for the state to tackle.
Their collective response was intense: illegal drug activity.
“We’ve had a 45% increase in overdose deaths in the last year,” Lee said.
Addressing the problem begins with realizing the state has a serious drug problem and understanding the drugs are not being manufactured in Tennessee, Lee said.
“They’re coming from elsewhere,” Lee said. “I realized we have a serious drug movement problem over our southern border, and it’s profoundly impacting Tennesseans. Tennesseans are dying in record numbers from illegal drugs coming over the border and straight into Tennessee. We ought to do everything we can.”
Lee said it is hard for him to believe some people don’t see the problem.
“If you don’t think there’s a drug problem in East Tennessee, just call one of the county mayors, call their sheriff’s offices, visit their jails, and speak with health care providers,” Lee said. “People are dying in these counties in East Tennessee. That’s the biggest problem. That is where it is the worst. That’s where we have the greatest number of overdose deaths.”
Lee said “boots on the ground” workers in Northeast Tennessee have told him the drug problem here has reached a new crisis level.
“It’s been a crisis, but it has increased,” Lee said. “I bet there’s not a lot of people who don’t know this is a problem Most of us know someone who has been affected by this. When you realize these are real people, neighbors, that are at risk of destroying families, destroying themselves and decimating hope in a community. These are real Tennesseans lives being destroyed.”
