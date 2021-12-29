KINGSPORT — Narcan is the commercial name for Naloxone: a medication used for the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose. The medication can be injected or inhaled, and it rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse says Naloxone should be given to anyone who shows signs of an opioid overdose or when an overdose is suspected. It works in the body only for 30 to 90 minutes, and it is possible for someone to still experience the effects of an overdose after the medication wears off.
In that case, multiple doses may be needed.
Narcan is easily available in pharmacies and health departments across the country. Many law enforcement officers and first responders carry it with them when out on a call just in case they come across someone suffering from an overdose.
Erin Gray is a social worker who works for the Kingsport Police Department. Her job is to be the point person between the homeless community and homeless services in the greater Kingsport area. When police get calls regarding the homeless, Gray typically responds as well.
Gray said Narcan is not the bar we need to be setting for the homeless population.
“Dealing with this epidemic ... in my heart of hearts what I believe is until we can start having uncomfortable conversations and not ignoring what’s right in front of us is what will invoke change,” Gray said. “If we keep saying, as a nation, if we only look at harm reduction, which is giving out Narcan, if we only do that, I don’t think we’ll see the results.”
The National Institutes of Health report that nearly 50,000 people died from an opioid-involved overdose in 2019, and one study found that bystanders were present in more than one in three overdoses involving opioids.
Though the medication can be life-saving, the ease of obtaining Narcan has emboldened some drug addicts, said Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Gene Perrin.
In one case, a Kingsport man (who had a criminal record) suffered an overdose and was given Narcan by a family member. Within a couple of days, another overdose report came across Perrin’s desk (as they all do), and he noticed it was the same Kingsport man.
“I went to the assistant district attorney, to go before the court and to have his bond revoked. Then, the third overdose report comes in and he was again given Narcan by family members,” Perrin said. “I went back to the prosecutor and had a bond hearing set. The fourth and final overdose came in and he died at his house.”
One of the frustrations that prosecutors and law enforcement face is it’s not unusual to go to the same house, to the same park or the same establishment and find the same individual who has received Narcan three or four times, and each time they refuse to go to the hospital.
“They walk off and you know you’re not going to see them again,” Perrin said.
Some people think Narcan is a panacea because when properly used and administered, the medication can save lives. However, Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said the medication creates a false sense of security and emboldens people to use illegal drugs. Some addicts routinely carry doses, and in some instances, people are having Narcan parties.
“I think the problem is bigger than what a prosecutor or a (narcotics) officer or counselor or newspaper can do. I think there’s a real spiritual malaise in this country,” Staubus said. “For people who are sober and lead good lives, we have bad days and don’t appreciate what we have. In many ways we’re blessed. But we live in a society where people are so desperate they’re willing to do these harmful and dangerous drugs and take a chance on dying.”
