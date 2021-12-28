KINGSPORT — Scott Parker started using drugs at the age of 12. Marijuana and alcohol at first, then mainly cocaine.
Following a high school football injury, Parker was introduced to pain pills. For the next 22 years, he was a pill and heroin addict. He had hit rock bottom, and it took an overdose for Parker to realize he was destined for greater things.
One of those things was helping fellow addicts to the road to recovery.
“I came to know the Lord through an overdose, and it was the first time I ever said a prayer. I was an atheist at the time and I said, ‘Lord, just let me live,’ ” Parker said. “After that, it laid on my heart to start something that would help guys and gals transition in places where I had difficulties — in spiritual life primarily and with life skills.”
That “thing” Parker started was a nonprofit organization called One80 — a Christ-centered program based in Johnson City that helps men in recovery or who were recently incarcerated transform their lives.
It does so through spiritual development, job training, counseling, sober living and life-skills development.
“We started in August 2019 under a different name with me and five guys in a pickup truck trying this thing out, and we saw that it worked,” Parker said of the program. “If we can give people the skills they need, we can start to see this (addiction) problem dissipate. If we can provide a sustainable model, then we can really start to fight the problem.”
GROWING UP ADDICTED
Parker, 46, grew up in Louisiana, and like many people who use illegal drugs, he bumped around a lot, living in many different cities and towns across the country. Eventually, in 2006, he wound up in the Tri-Cities.
Following that traumatic overdose nearly a decade ago, Parker said he decided to give his life to Christ, get sober and eventually become the pastor of his own ministry (By His Blood) before founding One80.
Today, Parker has been sober for nine years, married for 10 and the couple have a 20-month-old daughter.
“(My wife) got to see two years of full-blown addiction, so she’s a saint,” Parker said. “When I came out of addiction, I had the mentality of a 12-year-old. I had worked in the coal mines, but I had no other job skills. I didn’t know how to do finances or be a good husband or a good father. ... I had no moral or ethical code.
“Transitioning through that was difficult because while you’re addicted, drugs are your god.”
Parker doesn’t look like your typical Southern pastor. He’s tall and rather large with a lengthy beard and numerous tattoos up and down both arms. Some are pre-addiction tattoos (like Miss Fortune and Lady Luck) and others are after he became sober and gave his life to Christ.
Specifically, the Isaiah 54:17 one stands out: “No weapon formed against you shall prosper.”
“I’ve gotten mixed reviews (on my appearance). I really believe one of the things that allows me to be effective is the past that I have,” Parker said. “God truly took all of those bad things (addiction, being a horrible father, a wretched person) and said, ‘You’re redeemed, you’re going to do good, and you’re going to glorify me and people are going to be receptive to it.’
A CHRIST-CENTERED LIFE
One80 operates a yearlong program that teaches skills in construction trades to participants who have been incarcerated or have suffered from a drug addiction. Participants go through a year of sober living, spiritual instruction and job training. In addition to job skills, they also receive courses on morals and ethics, finance, problem resolution and biblical manhood.
The program is funded through its 11 construction partners, and there’s no cost to enroll. One80 provides transportation for the men to and from work, as well as to their court hearings, mental health appointments and meetings with parole and probation officers. Since it started two years ago, 14 men have graduated from the program and 37 more are currently enrolled.
“With the program, I usually get up, read my scripture and make sure all of my guys are at the job sites. We do random drug tests, talk to probation officers and court liaisons, and I do a lot of counseling throughout the day,” Parker said. “A lot of guys don’t have a driver’s license, so we work to get those back and help getting their fines paid down.”
The Times News interviewed Parker in one of the meeting rooms at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, a place he knows well, from both sides of the jail cells. During that interview, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy popped in to say hi to the big man and thank him for the service he provides.
“Pastor Scott Parker is a proven testimony that if some people are given the tools and resources needed, they can live a better life and be successful,” Cassidy said. “And we’re excited to have Pastor Parker as our chaplain and part of our jail-based programs to ensure that these offenders upon release can have a job, have money in the bank and transition into society and help us reduce recidivism.”
CHANGE FOR THE BETTER
Over the past 10 years, the number of overdose deaths in Sullivan County has more than doubled, with the addict’s drug of choice being meth, followed by heroin and cocaine. A decade ago, prescription drugs were wreaking havoc.
Making matters worse is many of the drugs on the street today are being laced with fentanyl — a synthetic opioid that is extremely powerful and extremely deadly when taken in the wrong amount.
“I’m seeing meth on the rise, and the thing about meth is it’s so cheap to make, so easy to find and so cheap to get. This whole area has been inundated with it. Then you throw in the opioids and everything else, it’s a storm brewing right now,” Parker said. “To top it off, whether you’re using meth or opiates, you’re also getting a heavy dose of fentanyl with it. That’s a hot shot waiting to happen.”
One80 recently held a graduation ceremony in Greeneville for four of its participants. They came to the program from local drug courts in Sullivan and Washington counties, a few from Greeneville and one came from Alabama.
Currently, the program is only for men, but Parker said he’d like to see a future initiative developed specifically for women.
“I don’t think the affinity for drugs ever leaves. I have no doubt that if I were to start taking pain pills today that I would be addicted in a heartbeat,” Parker said. “The Lord opened my eyes to what I love more. I love God more than I love drugs. I love my wife more and my child more. I love the fact I can walk into the sheriff’s office and walk out. It wasn’t always that way. Now, being able to contribute to society? That’s something you carry with you the rest of your life.”
One80 Inc. works with other programs and nonprofits in the East Tennessee region, including drug courts, probation agencies and law enforcement. One80 Inc. is located at 3611 N. Roan St., Johnson City.
For more information, email pastorscott@one80tn.com.
View the rest of the Meth Mountain series by clicking here or visiting this link: https://www.timesnews.net/news/meth_mountain/.