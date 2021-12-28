1. How should the opioid settlement money be spent?
The simple answer is treatment. There are not enough long-term treatment facilities in this area. We also need to spend money on mental health treatment. To spend that money on anything else would be a missed opportunity.
2. How much of your caseload is drug-related?
A conservative estimate would be around 90%. Now don’t misunderstand. Not all those cases are “drug cases” per se, as in possession, DUI, etc. Thefts, assaults and bad check cases can be drug-related. People steal because of addiction. They engage in violent behavior because of addiction. Children are neglected because of addiction. The list of ways that our caseload is related to addiction is endless.
3. What are some common stories that you hear from clients and their families?
We have to be very careful so as not to violate confidentiality. One theme that we hear quite frequently is that clients are “totally different people” when they are sober compared to when they may be using. They engage in behavior or exhibit attitudes that are not in character for them when they are using. They were employed, took care of their families and were good parents when they were sober.
A second theme that we hear is how many of our clients became addicted after being introduced to drugs in a legitimate, legal way. The client was prescribed opiates by a doctor after an automobile accident or work injury or something like that. They didn’t set out to become an addict.
Many of these folk had no prior involvement in the criminal justice system, and suddenly they find themselves buying street drugs because their prescription drugs are no longer available.
And finally, many of our clients with drug addiction problems suffer from various mental health issues. Because of the lack of access to mental health treatment, many people self- medicate. It is one of the saddest aspects of this issue. People dealing with mental illness did not choose the lives they lead.
4. How effective is the criminal justice system at helping defendants get into recovery?
Unfortunately, not very effective at present for two reasons:
A) A serious lack of resources.
B) There are still people in the judicial system that are skeptical of treatment options and will actively oppose treatment as an option for clients.
5. What makes your job the most difficult?
Aside from the crushing caseloads, the lack of resources makes things extremely difficult. Both in my own office and in the system as a whole. It can be extremely disheartening to see two similarly situated, deserving people in court, my clients or not, and know that one will go to rehab and the other will go to prison. Sometimes that is because of a lack of bed space, a lack of funding or one of them has insurance or another resource that the other doesn’t have. The lack of equitable results is frustrating.
Another issue that I find increasingly difficult to deal with is that there seems to be a complete lack of empathy, by some in the system, for the people that I serve. If you can’t see the folk that pass through our courts as human beings that have worth or if all you see is a case number, this isn’t conducive to treatment, to rehabilitation. Many of the people that we see ground up by our system could be saved if we approach it in the correct manner. We can’t fit everyone that we bring to court into a perfect cookie cutter solution. We have to take all their experiences and differences into account. There is no one-size-fits-all approach.
6. Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Certainly, and this may be the most important thing I say. I have been at this for a long time, and in spite of my earlier statements, not everything is doom and gloom. Things are improving in our system. It wasn’t that many years ago that many in the judicial system refused to acknowledge any avenue other than incarceration as a solution, and incarceration was the only outcome they’d accept. Today, almost everyone has accepted that we cannot incarcerate our way out of a drug epidemic. Unless you treat the root cause of the problem, the addiction, the problem, criminal behavior, will not go away.
I have seen first-hand clients completely turn their lives around through successful drug treatment. It takes some time. It may take more than one attempt, but it is possible.
I know it can be done, but we as a state have to be willing to commit the necessary resources to making a treatment option available to anyone that wants it. We are making some headway with Recovery Courts and with our TNROCS program. There are some good things going on, but we need to do more.
