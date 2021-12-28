1. How should the opioid settlement money be spent?
It should be spent to support and/or create long-term, in-house rehabilitation options locally with aftercare.
2. How much of your caseload is drug-related?
Drugs, including alcohol, are involved in a vast number of our cases. However, I have no definitive statistic to offer.
3. Is there a common story you hear from the families of your clients? What are some of the stories they tell you?
I must maintain the confidentiality that I promise my clients and their families. A common misunderstanding occurs when law enforcement is called by a genuinely concerned person to try to help an individual in crisis because of drug use. Such calls often result in incarceration without a clear or funded path to recovery. This is not the help expected.
4. How effective is the judicial system helping defendants get into recovery?
The system struggles with limited resources.
5. What would you say makes your job most difficult?
No answer.
6. Anything you would like to add?
Nothing to add.
