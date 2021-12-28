BLOUNTVILLE — As a part of the Times News series “Meth Mountain,” I went on a patrol ride-along with Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Stanley.
We did not encounter any drug mules. But we did help corral a cow back into its pasture.
Kidding aside, there weren’t any big drug busts in the north and west areas of the county Stanley’s usual patrols took us on that evening. At least not during the roughly six hours I was with him on his 12-hour shift.
But Stanley and the other five deputies patrolling the county’s roads that night were busy.
I was to meet Stanley at the sheriff’s office in Blountville at 6 p.m. He was delayed, however, responding to a call in Bloomingdale. After he picked me up, we returned there, where he rejoined another officer in trying to resolve a dispute between two tow truck drivers over who owned a car in an impound lot.
I stood outside the nearly new Ford Explorer assigned to Stanley and tried to stay out of the way. A couple of times, I thought, things could have gotten heated between the two sides arguing over ownership of the car. It seemed clear to me why having two deputies respond was the best plan.
I already had asked Stanley what “zone” he covered, and he’d explained his patrol area includes portions of State Route 126 from Blountville into Kingsport, portions of Colonial Heights, Sullivan Gardens, Rock Springs, Bloomingdale, Highway 93 (John B. Dennis Bypass), and Wilcox Drive.
Think about that. Those are areas he patrols throughout each shift. Sometimes there’s a particular neighborhood, resident, business or church who has asked for extra patrols and building checks if an officer has time.
The interior of the new patrol vehicles looks like an airplane cockpit at night, fitted with multiple electronic devices, from radios and scanners to GPS and radar units. The speaker that relays messages from central dispatch is behind the front seats.
Stanley and other patrol deputies wear uniforms and standard, required equipment that weighs in at around 60 pounds. I am amazed how well he drives wearing the vest full of equipment. Most prominent, because of its bright yellow color, is a Taser.
Although his personal cell phone is mounted on the dash, Stanley wears his county-issued cell phone at all times. It was news to me, and fascinating, to learn an officer no longer need laptops or tablets to run information on a driver, vehicle or anyone else they need to check.
It’s all available via cell phone.
When he spotted a speeding driver on John B. and initiated a traffic stop, Stanley went to the driver’s window and returned to the patrol vehicle with the man’s driver’s license. He tapped his phone, typed in some numbers and the screen instantly filled with everything law enforcement knows about the man: no warrants; driving history (last speeding ticket in 2017); insurance; etc.
Stanley said the man had been very polite and considering his driving history and the number of miles per hour he was going over the posted limit, he’d give the man a warning.
“I like to give people a second chance, and he admitted he hadn’t noted the speed limit after he merged back there,” Stanley said.
We drove through Kingsport (yes, county deputies pass through portions of cities when they’re on patrol, and yes, if they see a flagrant traffic violation they can and will pull the driver over) and out Wilcox and onto Sullivan Gardens Parkway. Eventually we left that road and were on more rural roads, where the night sky was clearer away from the light pollution of the city.
As we drove throughout the evening, I asked Stanley about drugs and drug busts. He explained many of the larger busts, the ones we get press releases about at the Times News and turn into stories, aren’t as likely to be random traffic stops. They’re often the results of long-term undercover narcotics officers who’ve developed sources to the point of being able to report a suspected drug transport is going to happen in a particular timeframe between point A and point B.
That information is passed to officers trained in intercepting drugs.
Stanley said responding to drug overdoses is one of the harder parts of the job.
As far as current drug trends, Stanley said, abuse of marijuana wax seems to be on the increase — and some users don’t realize how potent the drug can be in the concentrated form. A common way it is used is vaping, Stanley said.
As we headed down a rural two-lane road, a slow-moving Jeep came into view. Beside it walked a black cow. I thought, and later learned that Stanley first thought, the driver of the Jeep was herding his or her lost cow back to its pasture. But as we got closer, the Jeep darted clear of the cow and disappeared ahead of us.
The cow? It looked over its shoulder at us and ran down a dead-end side street. Stanley turned down the street while asking central dispatch to see if anyone in the area had reported a cow on the loose. That was a negative. By then the cow had turned across a pasture and made it around a fence into the backyard of a home. We returned to the main road, and Stanley made several passes up and down the road with the patrol vehicle’s spotlights searching for the cow. We didn’t find it.
We returned to patrolling the area and eventually were back on Sullivan Gardens Parkway and crossing Wilcox, where Highway 93 becomes the John B. Dennis Bypass. I asked to stop at a convenience store for a soda. When I came back out we were on our way to a call off Moreland Drive. A female caller thought someone was in the crawl space under her house.
We arrived to find an elderly woman in her housecoat and pajamas stepping out of her back door to greet Stanley. I stayed by the Explorer and looked at the darkness that engulfed the wooded hillsides, save for the spots of light from the woman’s home and from well-spaced neighboring homes.
After a short chat with the woman, Stanley told her he would circle the house and check any openings. Just after he disappeared around the house, I was surprised to hear another deputy ask, “Where did he go?” I pointed that-away. The backup went the other way. Eventually both came back into view. They were checking the garage as the woman stepped back out. They spoke calmly to her for several minutes and assured her they hadn’t seen anything amiss. They asked if she was too scared to stay there and if she had someplace she’d like to go. She said she’d stay. They said they’d linger a bit and make their presence known to anyone around. And they repeatedly told her not to hesitate if she later wanted to call again.
As we stood in her driveway word came someone had reported a cow in the road. Yes, it was the same cow on the same road. So back we headed.
We returned to the pasture on the dead end road. No cow. By this time the grass was heavy with frost. As we headed back to the main road, a pickup slowly approached and the driver got out and spoke with the two deputies. It was the cow’s owner.
Eventually, the cow was discovered in the yard of a home and herded back into its pasture.
It was 11:30 or later, and by the time we’d drive back to Blountville, my portion of Stanley’s shift would be over.
So I didn’t get to be in on a big drug bust, or a small one for that matter. But I learned a lot about the sheriff’s deputies and what they deal with that doesn’t make the news. They are out each day and each night, ready to respond to all sorts of criminal activity, including intercepting drugs before they hit the streets and often dealing with the aftermath of the dangers and destruction caused by drugs.
But they’re also out there 24/7 helping resolve disputes peacefully, providing comfort and security to those who are frightened and perhaps alone, and, well, helping keep cows out of dark stretches of winding two lane roads.
