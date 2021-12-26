WHAT IS METHAMPHETAMINE?
Methamphetamine (meth) is a stimulant. The FDA-approved brand-name medication is Desoxyn®.
WHAT IS ITS ORIGIN?
Mexican drug cartels have become the primary manufacturers and distributors of meth to cities throughout the United States, including in Hawaii. Domestic clandestine laboratory operators also produce and distribute meth but usually on a smaller scale. The methods used depend on the availability of precursor chemicals.
Currently, this domestically produced meth is mainly made with diverted products that contain pseudoephedrine. Mexican methamphetamine is made with different precursor chemicals. The Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005 requires retailers of non-prescription products containing pseudoephedrine, ephedrine, or phenylpropanolamine to place them behind the counter or in a locked cabinet. Consumers must show identification and sign a logbook for each purchase.
Consumers must show identification and sign a logbook for each purchase.
What are common street names?
Common names include Batu, Bikers Coffee, Black Beauties, Chalk, Chicken Feed, Crank, Crystal, Glass, Go-Fast, Hiropon, Ice, Meth, Methlies Quick, Poor Man’s Cocaine, Shabu, Shards, Speed, Stove Top, Tina, Trash, Tweak, Uppers, Ventana, Vidrio, Yaba, and Yellow Bam
What does it look like?
Regular meth is a pill or powder. Crystal meth resembles glass fragments or shiny blue-white “rocks” of various sizes.
How is it abused?
Meth is swallowed, snorted, injected, or smoked. To intensify the effects, users may take higher doses of the drug, take it more frequently, or change their method of intake.
What is its effect on the mind?
Meth is a highly addictive drug with potent central nervous system stimulant properties. Those who smoke or inject it report a brief, intense sensation, or rush. Oral ingestion or snorting produces a long-lasting high instead of a rush, which reportedly can continue for as long as half a day. Both the rush and the high are believed to result from the release of very high levels of the neurotransmitter dopamine into areas of the brain that regulate feelings of pleasure. Long-term meth use results in many damaging effects, including addiction.
Chronic meth users can exhibit violent behavior, anxiety, confusion, insomnia, and psychotic features including paranoia, aggression, visual and auditory hallucinations, mood disturbances, and delusions — such as the sensation of insects creeping on the skin.
Such paranoia can result in homicidal or suicidal thoughts. Researchers have reported that as much as 50% of the dopamine- producing cells in the brain can be damaged after prolonged exposure to relatively low levels of meth. Some studies suggested that the use of methamphetamine may also result in serotonergic neurotoxicity.
What is its effect on the body?
Taking even small amounts of meth can result in:
Increased wakefulness, increased physical activity, decreased appetite, rapid breathing and heart rate, irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure, and hyperthermia.
High doses can elevate body temperature to dangerous, sometimes lethal, levels, and cause convulsions and even cardiovascular collapse and death. Meth use may also cause extreme anorexia, memory loss, and severe dental problems.
What are its overdose effects?
High doses may result in death from stroke, heart attack, or multiple organ problems caused by overheating.
WhICH drugs cause similar effects?
Cocaine and potent stimulant pharmaceuticals, such as amphetamines and methylphenidate, produce similar effects.
What is its legal status in the United States?
Methamphetamine is a Schedule II stimulant under the Controlled Substances Act, which means that it has a high potential for abuse and a currently accepted medical use (in FDA-approved products). It is available only through a prescription that cannot be refilled.
Today there is only one legal meth product, Desoxyn®. It is currently marketed in 5, 10, and 15-milligram tablets and has very limited use in the treatment of obesity and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
SOURCE: US Drug Enforcement Agency