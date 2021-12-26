28 DAY PROGRAMS
• CCS Drug and Alcohol Rehab: 6145 Temple Star Road, Kingsport. (423) 349-4070.
• Magnolia Ridge: Johnson City. (423) 232-4130.
• Willow Ridge: Johnson City. (423) 232-4130.
DETOX SERVICES
• Creekside Behavioral Health: 1025 Executive Park Blvd. Kingsport. (423) 830-8110.
• Crisis Stabilization Unit: 200 West Fairview Ave., Johnson City. (877) 928-9062.
• Turning Point: 208 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City. (423) 926-0940.
• Woodridge: 403 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City. (423) 431-7111.
OUTPATIENT SERVICES
• Holston Counseling: 1570 Waverly Road, Kingsport. (423) 224-1300.
• Families Free: 693 Princeton Road, Johnson City. (423) 631-0141.
• Frontier Health: Offering treatment for mental health, co-occurring, and substance abuse problems, recovery and vocational rehabilitation, and developmental and intellectual disabilities services. (423) 467-3600 or email fhinfo@frontierhealth.org.
• Red Legacy Recovery: 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. (423) 297-1230.
• Sullivan County Overdose Response Team: www.sullivanod.org. (423) 480-8134
• Victory Center: 2243 Eddie Williams Road, Johnson City. (423) 975-6000.
• Watauga Behavioral Health: 109 West Watauga Ave., Johnson City. (423) 232-2600.
SOBER LIVING
• Oxford House: Tennessee Outreach Services in Johnson City. (423) 664-3263.
• Recovery Resources: (423) 491-2420 (Tabitha), (423) 430-7657 (Craig), (423) 360-2080 (Roger).
• Recovery Soldiers Ministries: 1180 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton. (423) 518-1450.
• Families Free Free: 693 Princeton Road, Johnson City. (423) 631-0141.
OTHER SERVICES
• Al-Anon Family Groups: (866) 362-4427. al-anon.org.
• Alcoholics Anonymous (AA): (423) 928-0871. www.aatricitiestn.org.
• Celebrate Recovery: First Baptist Church, Kingsport. (423) 247-4122.
• Contact Concern (211): Connects people in Northeast Tennessee with services they need. www.contact211netn.org.
• Narcotics Anonymous (NA): (423) 302-0494. www.mana-e-tn.org.
• National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA): (977) 894-6892. www.drugabuse.gov.
• One80 Inc: a Christ-centered program based out of Johnson City that helps men in recovery or who were recently incarcerated transform their lives through spiritual development, job training, counseling, sober living, and life-skills development. Located at 3611 N. Roan St., Johnson City. Email pastorscott@one80tn.com.
• The Partnership Helpline: 855-DRUGFREE. www.drugfree.org/helpline.
• Sullivan County Overdose Response Team: (423) 408-8134. www.SullivanOD.org.
• Tennessee Redline: a 24/7 hotline that connects Tennessee residents with state-funded addiction treatment and recovery services. 1-800-889-9789.