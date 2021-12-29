“I never wanted to be an addict. I never made that choice.”
I’ve heard it many times from different people.
Looking back on my own past, that is certainly true. I never knew I had choices.
So how did I end up an alcoholic and drug addict for nearly 20 years?
There’s certainly not one traumatic thing in my life I can point to. I was always a quiet kid, but the fear of being judged or not living up to expectations weighed heavily. Fear of saying the wrong thing. Fear of disappointing someone else. Fear of not being happy? When I am looking around and seeing other folks, why are they happy? Because they’re married? Kids? A good job? Car? And those fears were self-inflicted.
But the one thing that seemed to help at that time was alcohol. Lower my inhibitions and the fear evaporates.
What I did not realize at the time was that I had linked happiness with alcohol. When I drink I can be “myself.” When there’s no fear or worry, things seem to be great.
Over time, it became hard to interact with others without a few drinks. I knew it was a problem but thought it was manageable. When a doctor suggested I was bipolar and prescribed heavy-duty meds and benzos, I thought, “Huh.” And then took them with a beer. (Not recommended.)
So life went on, a functional alcoholic trying to keep it together.
In 2008 I met high-powered opiates for the first time. I will never forget how good I felt.
To that point in my life, the word “addict” brought up a very certain image in my mind. My reflection in the mirror was not that image.
I have no idea why the pills made me feel that way. Some folks have the ability to put them down. I don’t. Other substances affect other folks in that way, too.
When I ran out or couldn’t afford those pills, other substances would help me manage the withdrawal. And the cycle between euphoria and withdrawal became constant. Trying to manage it was a comedy.
Maybe marriage will help bring happiness? Great idea. Let’s invite a woman and her children into this mess. It’s not the most considerate thing I’ve ever heard of. Spreading my misery to others didn’t help.
After five more years of seesawing between the two extremes of euphoria and withdrawal (i.e. pure misery), I finally hit what is called “rock bottom.” And for some folks it looks different. Jail, divorce, car wrecks.
After getting caught lying, I was given an ultimatum. I had friends that cared and they were honest. I was not very impressed by that at the time, but I will always be grateful for them.
One of the more vivid memories in my life will be lying on the couch at my folks’ house with absolutely no desire to do anything. Not caring about what happened. Not caring about the past. Or the future. Spontaneous combustion or falling into a sinkhole seemed like a nice option at the time.
I had realized a few years earlier I had a severe substance abuse issue and couldn’t manage it or overcome it on my own.
But the fear of judgment and the appearance of failure is a powerful motivation to hide anything that is not considered “normal.” It’s called stigma. Hell, I even bought into it myself.
I was fortunate and blessed to get detox and 92 days of treatment. It took at least 40 to 45 days for any sort of comprehension to return. Over that time, trying to replace all the unhealthy habits with healthy ones was the priority. Some may seem simple. Eating healthy? Waking up at the same time? Exercise? Sure, I can do those things. How about setting boundaries? Being honest off the bat? Being open-minded to a new way of life? There’s a saying in a Twelve Step group: “Simple, but not easy.”
Over time, the shame and embarrassment of being a “failure” has morphed into a new feeling. Maybe a rebirth? Being able to learn and grow? Learning that happiness isn’t a checklist? The greatest relief I’ve experienced is realizing that my happiness and health are not set in stone anywhere. There’s no comparison chart. I don’t need to please anyone to be happy. I get my guidance from somewhere else, and each person’s guidance may look, sound or be different from anyone else’s.
Underneath it all is the knowledge that without my addiction, I would not have learned some of the practices I use every day now. Practices such as prayer, meditation, exercise and journaling are some of the tools I was taught. Trying to help others. Passing along our strength, experience and hope. In that respect, I am grateful for my experiences and that I can try to help others by using my lowest points to reach places I could never have imagined.
I was taught these tools by folks who have been in the firing line. They work.
Why in the world would I even consider something different?
I finally figured out what the choices are.
