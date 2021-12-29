A few years ago, Craig Forrester found himself cornered by his own 20-plus years of self-described “poor life decisions.”
It turned out to be just what he needed. After double-digit entries in drug addiction treatment programs, this was his turning point.
“I had to be out of options,” Forrester said earlier this month.
He’d started using drugs at age 11 or 12.
In March 2015, at 32, he “reached a place where life was impossible,” Forrester said. “My drug habit cost way too much money, and I had hurt every person I had ever said I loved and had pushed them away. I woke up and said, ‘I’m going to try to go to rehab again.’ “
He went to Magnolia Ridge, a Frontier Health facility he had tried three times before.
“They did a great job with me,” Forrester said of that fourth attempt. “I had so many people over the years who had ‘loved me to death.’ It was the first time some people brought to my attention the truth of what my life was. I didn’t like the mirror that they held up, and I said I was going to do whatever it took.”
Forrester pointed out the program that helped him get sober wasn’t a “fancy-schmancy” retreat that cost a lot of money out of pocket or a swell insurance plan.
“I didn’t have insurance,” Forrester said. “I didn’t have two dollars. It was my fourth time there. I had a great counselor. I worked that lady to death. I had to be out of options. I had attempted it before. They challenged me to look at what I hadn’t done.”
Someone who was two years clean taught Forrester construction skills.
He said he received help from a lot of people and still has a good “village” to turn to when he needs them.
“They told me if I wanted to get clean, stay clean and be happy — happiness being emphasized — I needed to dedicate my life to making sure that I helped other people who suffered the way that I had suffered. I believed them, and they told me the truth because today I’m clean, stay clean and I’m happy. I believe the reason is because I help people that suffer the same way I suffered.”
Today Forrester wears multiple hats in the area’s recovery community.
The same passion drives his dedication in each role. Six-plus years into recovery himself, he wants others to find their path to sober living.
Earlier this year he took a full-time job at the Sullivan County Anti-drug Coalition after years of reluctance to become a paid employee working in addiction recovery.
“Sullivan County is my home. My friends live here. My friends who are strung out live here. And I’m tired of watching the guys I grew up with go to prison. I’m tired of watching my people die. I couldn’t even tell you this year alone how many of my friends have died.”
The chance to make a difference in his own community is pretty close to “my dream job,” Forrester said.
A bracelet on Forrester’s left wrist reads: “Faith without works is dead,” scripture from James 2:14-26
“I am not a man of a particular faith,” Forrester said, adding fellow addicts in recovery urged him to find his own spiritual path. “They suggested I just start seeking. I found spiritual practices that work for me.”
As for the bracelet, Forrester said he’s a show-me kind of person when it comes to faith, and in every walk of life imaginable there are people who buy into a principled way of life.
A key to helping others find their path, Forrester said, is giving them purpose and letting them see results. When he first began his own recovery, Forrester said others in recovery challenged him to get involved and volunteer immediately.
“I did a boatload of volunteer work my first three years clean,” Forrester said.
A LOCAL PROBLEM
“The biggest problem in Kingsport right now is drug addiction,” Forrester said. “And you’re a fool if you think it’s anything other than that. It touches every level. Educate yourself and get involved. We need help. There’s not enough places. There’s not enough people. There’s not enough hours in the day to help the people who need help. Love triumphs over all. I think that any one of us can agree with that.”
Kingsport is the regional hub for narcotics, Forrester said, adding he doesn’t know why Kingsport seems to have a worse drug problem than surrounding communities.
“My experience tells me Kingsport is the worst,” Forrester said. “The drugs come into Kingsport and get distributed out to the region. We’re a blue collar town hit by the opioid epidemic. Pills were just everywhere at one time. When all the pill mills were closed down, heroin moved in. Now it’s fentanyl.”
And, Forrester said, most heroin users know what they get on the streets of Kingsport today is often not heroin. At least not pure.
An experienced heroin user knows they’re getting fentanyl-laced drugs because of the color.
“If you are a heroin user in Kingsport, you know that most of the things called heroin is fentanyl or at least mixed,” Forrester said. “Most of the deaths in this region are from fentanyl.”
WAR ON DRUGS
“Stevie Wonder could see we’ve lost the war on drugs,” Forrester said. “When are we going to shift to a place were we emphasize treatment and we emphasize the world of harm reduction?”
NARCAN
Forrester also works for the Sullivan County Overdose Response Team. After every nonfatal overdose reported to the group by area law enforcement, a member goes with a group of other professionals to the home where the overdose occurred. It’s usually a day or two later. They take information on resources for addicts or family members who want to seek help. And they leave a kit that includes Narcan, a medicine to reverse an overdose.
Some people worry the availability of those kits emboldens heroin users to push the envelope.
Forrester rejects that notion. Heroin addicts pushed the envelope well before Narcon became readily available.
“Without that our deaths would just skyrocket,” Forrester said.
“When I was using, I was going to use heroin regardless. The view that making Narcan available emboldens addicts is based out of a world of ignorance. We have things that will save a life. How does that become a bad thing to anyone? Anyone should know we have a drug epidemic. When does retribution and judgment outweigh love and empathy? Show me how that view lines up with your faith.”
