Many counterfeit pills are made to look like prescription opioids —such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®) — but contain fentanyl or methamphetamine.
Criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public.
Counterfeit pills are widely available, and DEA and its law enforcement partners are seizing deadly fake pills at record rates.
Counterfeit pills are more lethal than ever before. The number of DEA-seized counterfeit pills with fentanyl has jumped nearly 430% since 2019. DEA lab testing reveals that 2 out of every 5 pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.
The only safe medications are ones prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.
SOURCE: US Drug Enforcement Agency