ROGERSVILLE – A Kingsport man who allegedly rolled his vehicle after leading police on a high speed pursuit from Rogersville to Church Hill Tuesday evening later told authorities he'd been up for several days on meth and the chase “was the most fun he has had in a long time.”
Around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday Rogersville Police Department Officer Eric Pease reportedly observed a 2006 Kia enter the city 100 mph in a 30 mph zone northbound on Rt. 66S.
The same vehicle, which was driven by Preston Taylor Acito, 26, 775 Lakeridge Drive, Kingsport, had allegedly just fled a traffic stop by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office on Melinda Ferry Road near the Rt. 113 intersection.
Pease reportedly initiated a traffic stop, but the Kia “attempted to avoid law enforcement” and nearly struck a Hawkins County EMS vehicle before turning eastbound on Highway 11-W toward Church Hill.
Upon arriving in Church Hill the Kia turned south onto Goshen Valley Road.
Pease stated in his report that when the Kia made the hard right hand turn onto Goshen Valley Road it almost struck several vehicles at the intersection.
Acito then allegedly continue south on Goshen Valley Road where he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
HCSO Cpl. Michael Godsey and Deputy Jesse Williams also participated in the pursuit.
Acito was transported to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital where he was checked for injuries and submitted to a blood draw before being transported to the Hawkins County Jail.
“Mr. Acito stated that he had been up for several days on meth and that was the most fun he'd had in a long time,” Pease stated in his report.
Acito was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on 15 charges including felony evading arrest, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, DUI, failure to exercise due care, two counts of speeding, two counts of reckless driving, no insurance, evading arrest by foot, driving left of center, wrong way on one way road, driving left of center, and failure to obey a traffic device.