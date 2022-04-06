BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Older Citizens celebrates May Day this year by bringing its annual Emergency Fuel Fund Walkathon back to a spring schedule.
The 46th annual event starts Sunday, May, 1 at 2 p.m. at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap. MEOC spokesperson Paula Culbertson said the spring date marks a return from pandemic- related rescheduling over the past two years.
The walkathon route proceeds along the Greenbelt Trail. Registration will start at 1 p.m., and the rain date is May 15. The fundraising goal is $165,000, and MEOC Emergency Services Director Marsha Craiger said the community’s support is needed to reach it.
“We are asking everyone to come out, enjoy the day with us and support this worthy cause,” said Craiger. "We were fortunate to surpass our goal last year, and we hope to do so again this year.”
Craiger said the Emergency Fuel Fund for the Elderly is one of MEOC’s longest running programs, having helped vulnerable residents with heating costs for decades. The fund has depended entirely on community donations.
“Every cent that has been spent to help someone comes from the heart and generosity of someone else,” said Craiger.
MEOC Executive Director Michael Wampler said he is glad to see the walkathon returning to the first Sunday in May after the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the 2020 event to a virtual one and moved the 2021 event to a late summer date.
“We are excited to be back on track and hosting the walkathon in May,” said Wampler. “The walkathon is MEOC’s biggest annual fundraiser for the Emergency Fuel Fund, and we are grateful to everyone who supports the cause. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”
Culbertson said the public can support the walkathon and Emergency Fuel Fund in several ways. Participate as a walker and contact MEOC at (276) 523-4202 to request a pledge form and begin collecting pledges. Raise at least $100 to receive a Walkathon T-shirt.
Anyone unable to walk but wanting to support the cause can contribute online at www.meoc.org and click “Donate.” Donors also can text DONATE to (276) 242-3525. Donations can be mailed as checks to MEOC, P.O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
Culbertson encouraged people to spread the word by telling family, friends, and neighbors about the walkathon.