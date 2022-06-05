BIG STONE GAP — Two weeks after the 46th annual Mountain Empire Older Citizens Walkathon, organizers say the donation total is still rising.
Marsha Craiger, coordinator of MEOC’s Emergency Fuel Fund, said Friday that the walkathon’s donations have reached $126,832, with more expected from corporate sponsors and walkers. The walkathon has been the Emergency Fuel Fund’s primary fundraiser, Craiger said, and the fund has helped seniors in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton with winter season heating costs for most of five decades. To be eligible for assistance, applicants must be at least 60 with income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.
“We’re hoping we’ll meet our $165,000 goal by the start of the season,” said Craiger. “Many of our donors contribute on a monthly basis, so we’ll see those donations come in through the year.”
Craiger said the fund covered $204,000 in heating costs for eligible households in the 2021-22 season. Besides the walkathon, she said, MEOC holds a supplemental Valentine’s Day weekend effort where area churches and organizations raise donations to cover heating costs late in the season.
All funds raised go to paying heating bills or buying oil, coal, heating gas, or wood for eligible households, Craiger added.
“The Emergency Fuel Fund for the Elderly is a community fund in all aspects,” said Craiger. “Those who live in the community donate and raise money to help their neighbors. It’s people looking out for and taking care of each other. That is what we do here. The generosity and giving spirit of our community never ceases to amaze me. It is a truly humbling experience to be a part of that, and we are so thankful for every donation.”
Craiger said Fuel Fund donations can be made in person, by mail or online. Mail checks to MEOC, Attn: EFF, P.O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219. Donations can be brought to MEOC’s administrative offices at 1501 Third Ave. E., Big Stone Gap.
Online donations can be made at: https://meoc.networkforgood.com/projects/102989-main-giving-page. Craiger said the website allows donors to make one-time contributions or schedule periodic donations.