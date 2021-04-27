BIG STONE GAP — Wise County and Norton seniors can file applications for vouchers to buy fresh produce at local farmers markets.
Mountain Empire Older Citizens will start accepting applications May 3 for the federally funded Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, which provides $45 in $5 vouchers that can be used at farmers markets in Norton, Wise, Big Stone Gap and St. Paul starting June 1.
The program can be used for locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs sold at markets approved by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Persons age 60 and older are eligible to apply for the program, and each eligible person in a household may receive a voucher book.
To determine eligibility and apply by telephone, call MEOC at (276) 523-4202 or toll free at (800) 252-6362.
MEOC will also have in-person registration Friday, May 7, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in St. Paul at Stonebriar Apartments in the Caine Center, and Tuesday, May 11, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Regency Towers’ Community Room in Norton.
