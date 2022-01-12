JONESVILLE — A Kentucky man and a Wise County resident will see Virginia prison time for unrelated sexual abuse and methamphetamine cases.
Clinton Miller, 34, Coalgood, Kentucky, was sentenced Monday in Lee County Circuit Court to two concurrent 70-year prison terms for sodomy of a 10-year-old, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin.
Cridlin said Circuit Court Judge Tammy McElyea suspended 20 years of each of Miller’s sentences, leaving him to serve 50 years in prison. Miller had been convicted in May 2021 on the charges.
In an unrelated case, William Marshall, Big Stone Gap was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison, with six years suspended, for one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Cridlin said the charge stemmed from a May 2021 single- vehicle accident involving Marshall, after which a Virginia State Police search of Marshall’s vehicle revealed methamphetamine.