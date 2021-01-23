A Mega Millions ticket bought in Gate City won $2 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.
The ticket was purchased at the Wilderness Road Market on U.S. Highway 23 North.
In Friday night’s drawing alone, the Virginia Lottery reported more than 214,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes. That includes the one ticket that won $2 million, one ticket that won $20,000, and six tickets that each won $10,000.
Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. Drawings are streamed live at www.valottery.com. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 24.