ROGERSVILLE — There are two candidates running for District 3 constable in Hawkins County in the May Republican primary.
Both candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited responses appear below.
Bryan D. Carter
Why did you decide to run for constable?
There has been a disconnect between citizens and constables in recent times. There needs to be a higher level of trust in the position, and that can only be obtained if the citizens have faith in the person holding that position. I want to change this by offering my years of experience to the citizens of Hawkins County.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better constable.
Education:
• Sullivan North High School, 1995
• Walters State Community College, 2000, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy
• King University, 2013, bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with Summa-Cum-Laude honors
• Wingate University, 2016, master’s degree in physician assistant studies
Employment:
Kingsport Police Department: 1998-2012.
• Master patrolman
• Field training officer
• Community Policing Team
• Tennessee Methamphetamine Task Force
• Active shooter training instructor
• Awarded: Medal of Merit, Life Saving Award
Northeast Tennessee Emergency Physicians/Schumacher Clinical Partners: 2017-present
• Medical provider in the emergency department of Holston Valley, JCMC and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
My background and education would lower my learning curve for the position. Previous training and experience as a law enforcement officer and medical professional will give the citizens of Hawkins County the assurance that I am there to help and will be a great constable.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County constable and what are your top goals?
I will work to gain the trust and confidence of the citizens of Hawkins County. A constable should be viewed as an asset as opposed to a liability. I aim to accomplish this by offering ease of access to community members, continued training and cooperation with local law enforcement agencies.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected as a constable for Hawkins County?
I would like to see a stronger relationship developed between the citizens, constables and local law enforcement. I also aim to have more training for constables as a common practice.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as a Hawkins County constable.
When elected, I will work hard to provide support and protection to the citizens of Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Court System and our local law enforcement agencies.
I am uniquely qualified in district three as the only candidate to attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and have experience as a police officer. I want to put trust and accountability back to the Constable name, so I graciously ask for your support and vote in the May 3rd primary.
Frank Vaughn
Why did you decide to run for constable?
To help the people in my district and the upper end of Hawkins County for a better and safer place to live.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better constable.
I attended Dobyns-Bennett High School from 1993-1997 and TCAT Elizabethton from 2008-2010 for HVAC/R. In 2000 I went to work for an Armed security company at BAE till 2005. Then, I went back to work for my father, doing construction work and HVAC for his company from 2005-2012. I currently work full time for Lafayette Air Conditioning as a Service Technician and I currently hold the role of constable in District three.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County constable and what are your top goals?
My top goal would be preventing and controlling crimes in our area and helping people in physical danger. I will continue to assist the Mt. Carmel and Church Hill Police Departments as well as HCSO as needed. What I would like to accomplish in my second term is continue to see our crime rates as well as our drug rates to decrease.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected as a constable for Hawkins County?
I have served this county for 26 years as a firefighter with CVVFD and SVVFD. I have been a constable for the past four years, patrolling our roadways and door checks on our local churches and businesses. I have assisted our local police with traffic stops and arrests. A great work ethic is a must in this position. I am a member of the TCA as well as the CCCA. I carry multiple certifications for this position as well as continuous training that exceeds the minimal requirements.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as a Hawkins County constable.
I have worked very hard for the citizens of Hawkins County and for our district, countless hours patrolling our roads late evening and late into the nights doing door checks as well as residential houses as folks have been out of town or away for other reasons. I have good communication skills, and most of all, I have empathy and compassion for others. I also have Integrity. I know this job and do it to the best of my ability with the utmost respect to everyone. I have not had any reprimand for official misconduct as long as I have been a Constable. I hope the citizens will allow me the chance for another term as your Constable Thank You.