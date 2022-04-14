ROGERSVILLE — There are three candidates running for the office of District 3 Hawkins County commissioner in the May Republican primary.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited responses appear below.
Danny Alvis
- Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
To be more involved with issues that the citizens of Hawkins County are facing on a daily basis. Being a lifetime resident of Hawkins County myself, there were issues that I wanted to offer my input on because I am a Farmer, and it affected me as well as other property owners.
- Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I attended Surgoinsville High School and retired from Dodge Reliance in Rogersville after 27 years. I've served the Hawkins County residents in prior years as a county commissioner. I've also worked on a prior water project that was needed for the residents on Gravely Valley Road and Cobb Road that adjoins the landfill to make potable water available to them. As a member of the Parks Committee, I’ve worked to eliminate Soil Erosion at Laurel Run Park and Hawkins County residents being allowed to utilize shelters at Laurel Run and St. Clair Parks for free.
- What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
New water lines will be funded by ARPA funds, which is money that the county’s received to put towards projects throughout the county. I have been working with First Utility on bids for the four water line projects on Tipton Ln., Mt. Zion Rd., Looneys Gap Rd. and Cole Springs Rd. that will benefit residents in Districts 3 & 4.
I desire to have good working relations with constituents and fellow commissioners to get projects that are needed for the county completed.
I support our Education System, Law Enforcement, First Responders and Public Safety.
I am a founding member of Stanley Valley Fire Dept., a Lifetime Member and currently on the Board of Directors.
- Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
I would like to see the County Mayor be Chairman of the County Commission because I believe that this would help working relations between the Mayor and the Commissioners.
- Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
I want to complete projects that I am involved in for the citizens of Hawkins County. The citizens of Hawkins County can contact me at 423–345–2721 with any questions. I will fight for our residents and stop wasteful spending. I would be honored to continue to serve the great citizens of Hawkins County for another term.
William T Towler III
- Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
I was raised knowing freedom isn’t free, and a representative government only works when citizens participate in the process, including staying informed, voting and running for office. When we go to the ballot box, we should have multiple candidates to consider, and we must do our part to become educated voters versed in the issues and candidates.
- Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I have a variety of work experiences, including serving as a quality control inspector and billing clerk for a railcar contractor, serving as a reserve police officer with the Bluff City Police Department, and serving as a past member of the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department. Currently, I am the owner of T&G Towing LLC, established in 2020.
- What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
Building unity among the Commission so that we can begin to tackle big problems in Hawkins County by learning to work together should be the top priority of all candidates for the Commission. Legislative gridlock and name-calling was once reserved for Congress but has now trickled down to the Hawkins County Commission. We cannot move Hawkins County forward unless we are willing to sit down together, calmly listen to opposing viewpoints, ensure any opposition is equitably heard, and deliberate like adults towards the best possible decisions we can make on behalf of all our constituents.
- Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
Hawkins County implemented a wheel tax a few years back to spread the tax burden more evenly and capture contributions from renters and others who may not pay taxes if they do not own real property. At the same time, I would like to see a comprehensive analysis of whether we believe the total tax burden in Hawkins County is falling as evenly as possible on all our citizens.
- Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
If the voters of the 3rd District want a small-government conservative who is engaged, accessible and transparent and who commits to fighting for civility and equity, then I’m their guy.
I am available anytime at (423-754-2278), and I very much look forward to hearing from residents about the problems, shortcomings and successes that they see in our County government.
Charles K. Thacker
This candidate failed to respond to the Times-News candidate questionnaire before the time of publication.