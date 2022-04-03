ROGERSVILLE — There are two candidates running for the District 7 seat on the Hawkins County Board of Education in the May Republican Party primary.
Both candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited answers appear below.
Alina Gorlova
Why did you decide to run for the Hawkins County school board?
As a mom whose child went to a public school, I realized that many parents don’t know how to get more involved in their children’s school experience. I would like to change that. I believe I am highly qualified for this position, and running for the Hawkins County School Board is a way I can be involved and give back to my community.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better school board member.
I have a Master’s Degree in Education, and I am a former public school teacher (grades K-12). Before going into the public school system, I taught English for many years, including experience teaching English abroad. I have seen what works and what doesn’t work when it comes to education, and I know the needs of children in public schools. Finally, I am a parent of two school-age kids (6 and 11 years old), and I understand what type of environment children need in school to be healthy and happy.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and what are your top goals?
As a member of the Hawkins County School Board, I would like to be a voice for the parents and children of our community. My top goals are to establish an effective way to communicate with parents and represent them on the school board because parents should definitely have more say in what happens in our public schools.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Schools/Board of Education do differently?
I would love to see more opportunities for parents to be really involved in the life of our schools. Everything from open school days to getting parents to give their input on the school reading book lists would help our school system and our community be more connected and healthier for our children.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Board of Education.
My education and experience make me highly qualified to represent parents as a school board member. In addition to this, I stand for teaching children academic subjects in school, not ideology. Good reading, writing and math skills are crucial for our kids. Knowledge of academic subjects and vocational training programs provide young people with more college or employment opportunities after graduation; ideology does not. As responsible citizen and a Christian, I will always stand against CRT and other harmful or not age-appropriate instruction in our schools.
Judy Trent
Trent did not respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire by the publication deadline.