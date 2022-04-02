ROGERSVILLE — There are two candidates running for the District 6 seat on the Hawkins County Board of Education in the May Republican primary.
Travis Charles
Why did you decide to run for the Hawkins County school board?
I’m Travis Charles, and I decided to run for school board because I feel that it is important that we have individuals that have students in the school system on the school board. Because we are more likely to be involved in all the school activities and have a better feel of what is going on in the school system. I have four children in the Hawkins County school system ranging from Hawkins elementary to Cherokee High School.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better school board member.
I graduated from Cherokee High School in 1995. I’ve been in construction since my graduation. I am now a General Licensed Contractor here in the Hawkins Co area.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and what are your top goals?
My main goal would be to work towards getting more vocational classes back in the high schools, making sure incoming freshmen are aware of the opportunities we can offer them in these classes, and helping prepare them for their future employment.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Schools/Board of Education do differently?
Make parents feel more welcome to be involved in their child’s education and extracurricular activities in the schools.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Board of Education.
I would like the opportunity to serve on the school board representing the 6th district. I want to always be available and listen to all students and parents to hear what concerns you have and what you feel is working well in the system and to be able to be a voice for those that need one. I also want to be here for the teachers and staff of the system. I think their input is needed on a lot of the decisions that are made, but sometimes they feel they are not allowed to voice their opinions freely. Our system relies too much on the opinions of those that have not been in the classroom in several years. I strongly believe those that are in the classrooms teaching and working with students on a daily basis have a better understanding of what they need, rather than the higher- ups from our system, the state, or the federal level have. I hope I can have your vote and support in the upcoming election; if we all work together, we can make a better future for our children.
Debbie Shedden
Why did you decide to run for the Hawkins County school board?
I have a passion for education, a belief that I can make a difference in the lives of children, and a love for Hawkins County. This is a way that I can use my voice to advocate for our children and their education. I have been honored to serve fourteen years on the Hawkins County Board of Education, during which time we built two Freshman Academies, a new school at Clinch and Church Hill Intermediate, and numerous renovations to our existing schools. I have seen our graduation rate rise steadily and observed the great work that our system has accomplished through cooperative teamwork between administrators, teachers, parents and the community.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better school board member.
I hold a Bachelor of Arts degree from Campbellsville University in English and Education. During my time on the board, I have worked to make our system known throughout the state and in Washington, DC.
• Named TN School Board Member of the Year, 2011.
• Served as Chairman of the All TN School Board, 2011.
• Named TN School Ambassador of the Year, 2013 and 2014.
• Elected President of the Tennessee School Boards Association, 2016.
• Participated in 2 state-wide task forces on Assessment and Career Technical Education.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and what are your top goals?
Recruitment and retention of high-quality teachers must remain a high priority for HCS. I understand the recruitment concerns facing our system and the state. These concerns are paramount at our most rural schools, such as Clinch School. I completely support and will advocate for any efforts to attract and retain high-quality teachers and support staff for Clinch and ALL schools in Hawkins County. I have worked closely with our director and staff to tackle recruitment and retention concerns and hope to continue this effort.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Schools/Board of Education do differently?
My service on the board has enabled me to learn first-hand the workings of a school board and how policy, budget, and staff culminate to push achievement and attain goals. My strongest qualification is my love for Hawkins County Schools.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Board of Education.
My experience, heart for children, and love for Hawkins County Schools and students are why I should represent Hawkins County on the School Board.