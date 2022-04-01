HAWKINS COUNTY — There are two candidates running for the office of public defender for the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins Counties.
Both candidates, who are running in the May Republican primary, were asked the same five questions. Their answers are attached below.
DeAnna Snyder
Why did you decide to run for public defender?
The current public defender, Greg Eichelman, has decided to retire. I have the experience that is necessary to be able to perform the job. I have been an assistant public defender for more than 17 years, practicing in each of our four counties.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, that will make you a better public defender.
I am a product of the education system of the Third Judicial District, a 1991 graduate of Cherokee High School, Walters State Community College’s Legal Assistant program, with honors, and a Bachelor’s degree from Tusculum College.
I commuted to the Nashville School of Law twice a week because I was a single mother who wanted her son enrolled in Hawkins County Schools. This experience taught me that I have the determination to never give up on what’s worth fighting for.
I have spent my entire career at the Third Judicial District public defenders Office. I have handled cases, from the lowest misdemeanors to murder. I have had numerous jury trials and have won cases at the Court of Criminal Appeals.
I am a good Assistant public defender. My coworkers know that they can count on me, whether it is covering court, assisting them on a case or just handling my share of cases.
What would you like to accomplish as public defender and what are your top goals?
My top goal is to continue to advocate for the citizens in this district. My second goal is to make our office a valuable community resource for information. My third goal is to utilize the internet and social media for communication. I would strive to continue strengthening and expanding this office. The work that we do is incredibly important, and I will continuously fight for them.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected public defender?
I am not in favor of making changes that are unnecessary. However, I will do what is in the best interest of the clients.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as public defender.
The overall experience that I bring to the table is unmatched. I have been in our courts for over 17 years. I do this with kindness and compassion. I am well respected throughout the courts. I have excellent negotiation skills, but I never back down from a challenge. Most of you will never need the services of my office, but you should rest assured that our office is here fighting for your constitutional rights as we fight for our clients’ rights.
Todd Estep
Why did you decide to run for public defender?
Because of the impact, I feel I can make in people’s lives.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, that will make you a better public defender.
I graduated high school in 1993, ETSU in 2004 and Appalachian School of Law in 2013.
I served on active duty in the Marine Corps infantry from 1993-1997.
In 2013, I opened Estep Law Office and took a part-time position as an assistant public defender. In 2014, I accepted my current position, assigned to Greene County. In 2015, I graduated from the National Criminal Defense College.
I am the only PD candidate who has tried 1st- degree murder to a jury. One in Hawkins County and one from Hancock County tried in Morristown, where life without the possibility of parole was at stake. This level of trial experience is crucial, and I am the only assistant in the office/candidate with that experience.
My life experience is also an asset to this position. I’ve been responsible for the lives of my Marines and their equipment. I’ve managed others to ensure contracts were fulfilled, managed a retail store, scheduled the production at a corrugated box factory, and I led a team of web developers. I have extensive experience dealing with large budgets, evaluating individual performance, management of personnel and creating standard operating procedures to streamline productivity and increase return on investment.
What would you like to accomplish as public defender and what are your top goals?
My top goals as your next public defender is to provide the best criminal defense advocacy in our region but also lead the office’s evolution in reducing recidivism (people that reoffend).
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected public defender?
I want to ensure our office is appropriately staffed, maintaining a fiscally conservative approach. I’d like to talk with our state legislature about the suspension of driver’s licenses in this state and its effect on our community.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as public defender.
The voters of Hawkins County should vote for me based on my qualifications mentioned above and my commitment to the people we represent and our region. My record reflects that my deeds follow my words. No one can offer the experience, leadership and commitment to the people of Hawkins County better than the guy in the bowtie. My Name is Todd Estep, and I humbly ask for your vote in the May 3rd Republican Primary.