ROGERSVILLE — There are three candidates running for the office of Hawkins County Register of Deeds in the May Republican primary.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited responses appear below.
Judy Kirkpatrick
Why did you decide to run for the register of deeds?
I have served as Register of Deeds of Hawkins County since 2002. I started work in this office in September 1978. I love what I do, and I love helping people with their questions or problems.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better register of deeds.
My background is all in this office. I will continue to offer the same service I have all these years.
What would you like to accomplish as the Hawkins County Register of Deeds, and what are your top goals?
Our office maintains all the property records for our county. I keep up with all the laws pertaining to this office, and I strive to have the most accurate information and most up-to-date equipment. I lease all our computer equipment instead of purchasing it. Leasing allows us to get new equipment whenever something becomes obsolete or tears up, at no cost to the county. This keeps us from having old equipment piled in storage to try to discard.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected as the register of deeds?
I feel we are doing fine, just as we are. I am continually told by attorneys and abstractors that this Register’s office is the best! My staff and I have a great working relationship with the people who use our office on a daily basis. If anyone has any ideas concerning something you feel needs to be changed or looked at, please let me know.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the register of deeds.
I would be most grateful if you, the voters, allow me to serve this county another term. I pledge to give you the best service possible. I have a wonderful staff who are very willing workers, and we will do our best to provide the answers you need about your property. Feel free to drop by anytime to check us out and see what we do.
Ron Light
Why did you decide to run for the register of deeds?
I chose to run for the Register of Deeds because my entire adult life has been one of selfless service, beginning at age 18 when I enlisted into the U.S. Army and continuing until my retirement in 2010. I have continued to serve others at our county level and serve as a Justice for Veterans Mentor through the Hawkins County General Sessions Court. Service to others is one of my key motivational aspects of my life. I would like an opportunity to serve the citizens of Hawkins County as the Register of Deeds.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better register of deeds.
I completed my undergraduate and graduate studies in Business Administration with a specialization in Human Resource Management at King College. My civilian career began with Eastman Chemical Company while also continuing my military career in the National Guard and Army Reserves. While in the National Guard and Army Reserves, I held positions of high-level trust that required me to maintain a TS SCI clearance. I feel I have the necessary skill set to be successful as the Register of Deeds because of my diverse background as a citizen/soldier.
What would you like to accomplish as the Hawkins County Register of Deeds, and what are your top goals?
I would like to operate and maintain an office that is run efficiently and effectively while also delivering a courteous atmosphere to the citizens of Hawkins County. The top goal would be to assess the operational function of the office and implement changes where needed.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected as the register of deeds?
As the nature of any business activity, there is always a need for continual improvements while still maintaining long-term planning goals and initiatives.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the register of deeds.
Hawkins County voters, my background shows one of high-level trust and integrity. A willingness to complete every task while delivering a courteous and thorough positive outcome.
Mark Hale
Why did you decide to run for the register of deeds?
I have always been interested in this office, been thinking of running for it for a while. The deeds always interested me. I was approached by people wanting me to run, so I decided to do so.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better register of deeds.
I have owned property in Hawkins County for several years. I was a dairy farmer for several years, so I know about hard work. I graduated from Rogersville High School in 1976 and then Walters State Community College.
I worked for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Forestry Division. I was on the Farm Service Agency board for nine years. I was vice-chairman for six years and chairman for three years.
What would you like to accomplish as the Hawkins County Register of Deeds, and what are your top goals?
I want to have a friendly staff; anyone comes in as they want for help.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected as the register of deeds?
If at all possible, have the office open at lunchtime.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the register of deeds.
I think it is time for a change. The office has been occupied by the same family for over 40 years. Vote for a hard worker — Mark Hale, for register of deeds.