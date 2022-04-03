ROGERSVILLE — There are two candidates campaigning for the office of Hawkins County property assessor. Michael Gillespie is unopposed in the May Republican primary, while Chuck Smith is running as a write-in candidate in the general election.
Both the candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited responses appear below.
Michael Gillespie
Why did you decide to run for property assessor?
I love Hawkins County and am a life-long resident. My heart is in service and community. I know the importance of community involvement and fully realize the importance of faith, integrity and honesty. Hawkins County deserves leaders who are accessible, honest and faithful to their job, the office, and the citizens of Hawkins County.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better property assessor.
I have dedicated 31 years to TRW of Rogersville, with 21 years in supervision, front-line leadership and currently serving as a Business Unit Manager. My work experience includes leading and directing a team to achieve goals; strategic planning, forecasting and budgeting; employee selection, training and development; communications and reporting; and maintaining a safe and effective work environment. Overall, I oversee the day-to-day operations to make sure we achieve our goals within budget. To further my knowledge of real property, I have completed the Tennessee Basic Principles of Real Estate Pre-Licensing Course.
What would you like to accomplish as the Hawkins County assessor of property, and what are your top goals?
It is my goal for our taxpayers to never hesitate to come to the office or call to get their questions answered. I want to be fair and accessible to everyone. The taxpayers of Hawkins County deserve to have someone listen to their concerns. If elected, it will be my priority to be readily available to the citizens of Hawkins County.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected property assessor of Hawkins County?
The Property Assessor’s Office has an experienced and efficient staff. Each of the employees have dedicated years to the office. Something that I would like to implement if elected is a way to better educate our taxpayers as to the process of re-appraisals. With the cost of real estate rising in Hawkins County, I feel that the taxpayers would benefit from some type of public communication to help understand the process.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as property assessor.
I will always take a conservative approach in performing the duties in the office. I would like to offer Hawkins County my dedicated work ethic, transparency, accessibility and honesty to represent the interests for all of Hawkins County. I will be your voice and ear to listen. I’m asking for your support and your votes in the upcoming election.
Chuck Smith
Why did you decide to run for property assessor?
I decided to run for property assessor to make a difference in my community and to ensure the assessment process is fair to all property owners.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better property assessor.
I am a business owner of 27 years in Hawkins County, and I will bring that experience to the office if elected. I also worked for UPS (United Parcel Service) for 18 years, along with my 27 years of business ownership. I have worked for two different construction companies in my younger work years, and I have a business management degree also. I bring great public relations skills with me if elected to the office.
What would you like to accomplish as the Hawkins County assessor of property, and what are your top goals?
What I would like to accomplish if elected as property assessor is to have the trust and confidence in the people that the office is treating them fair and honest and will listen to their needs and demonstrate to them, I will work hard for them so they can feel comfortable speaking to me as the assessor while trusting I will lead the office to serve the people.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected property assessor of Hawkins County?
If elected to the assessor’s office, I would like to see better communication between the office and the property owners, I want the people to be informed of what’s going on in the office and changes coming or assessments being done and how it will affect the property owners. Have an open-door policy and give detailed explanations of the rules of assessments locally and state mandates.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as property assessor.
I should represent the voters of Hawkins County because I am a Hawkins County person of 49 years old. I was born, raised and have owned a business here for 27 years. I have raised a family here and want a future in Hawkins County for them and my grandchildren to come. I want our county to be a place anyone would want to live, raise a family or even develop a business here. I am very active in my community and through my boat sales and service business — Rogersville Marine Incorporated.