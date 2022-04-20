ROGERSVILLE — There are three candidates running for the District 4 seat on the Hawkins County Board of Education in the May primary election.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited responses appear below.
Monique Whorton
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County School Board?
I want to be more involved in my community, and given much of my life experience is in education, School Board seemed the best place to begin.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better school board member.
Master of Science in Instructional Technology, Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia, Bachelor of Arts in Speech, Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia, Tennessee Professional-6-year Teaching License — History 6-12, Speech Communications 6-12, English 6-12, Gifted Education PK-12, Georgia SRT– English 6-12, History 6-12, Gifted P-12 Consultative, Gifted Language Arts and Social Science Concentration, Speech 6-12, passed GACE in Educational Leadership, Literacy Coach/Consultant (8 years), Instructor at Georgia State University (0.5 year) and Dekalb County School District (14 years-overlapped with teaching), Teacher in Georgia (27 years). I am a strong candidate with a lifelong commitment to building strong relationships within individual schools, districts, and states. This makes me a highly qualified candidate, and I would be honored to serve my community.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and what are your top goals?
First, I’d like to see improved relationships with the disenfranchised parts of the county. I live on Beech Creek, and the closing of Kepler had a major impact on the community. This made me realize that the less populated areas of Hawkins County have a very limited voice in the decision- making process.
As an educator, I believe an increased focus on disciplinary literacy, which involves the development of literacy across all areas, including CTE, is critical to the success of each student. I’d bring my strong background in this area to the district.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Schools/ the Board of Education do differently?
Hawkins County School District and the Board of Education have begun to increase their focus on CTE. It is essential that we continue this focus, accept that it will involve change and upfront costs, and grow support within the community to improve employment options for our young people.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Board of Education.
I believe in our students and our teachers. I have spent 30+ years in education, 27 of them as a classroom teacher. I know what it takes to build strong schools. I would dedicate my time and energy to serving those in the classroom since that is the first and most important place in any school system.
Hannah Speaks Winegar
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County School Board?
My reason for running for this position is that I want someone with my family’s best interests at heart to hold this title. I had no desire to run for another political office until our current School Board representative approached me at a county meeting in late January. He spent most of the conversation telling me how disappointed he was in our school system and admitted that he didn’t allow his own granddaughter to attend our schools. I realized that someone with that attitude did not have my children’s interests in mind. I believe we have incredible schools and excellent teachers, and our School Board members should defend and uphold our school system.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better school board member.
I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from the University of Tennessee. I have worked as an Accountant for the past 15 years and am finishing up my term as 4th district County Commissioner. I am the President of Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and what are your top goals?
My desire, if elected to this position, is to continue to work to see teachers get a wage that is sufficient. Many of our teachers take on second and third jobs because their salaries are so little. We need to work to ensure that these professionals are paid fairly and that they do not continuously leave Hawkins County for higher-paying jobs close by. I am also a strong supporter of CTE programs. I want to work to ensure that our CTE classes have the supplies they need to prepare students for careers after high school.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Schools/ the Board of Education do differently?
Candidate declined to answer this question.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Board of Education.
First and foremost, I am a mother with two kids in the school system who are in kindergarten and 1st grade, and I’m involved in their school lives. I see how well the schools are doing or where they could see improvement. I’m also the wife of a teacher that teaches in our school system, so I understand his struggles, and I think having both of those will make me an asset to the school board.
Tecky Hicks
This candidate failed to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the publication deadline.