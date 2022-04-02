ROGERSVILLE — There are three candidates running for circuit judge for the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
All of the candidates, who are running in the May Republican primary, were asked the same five questions. Their unedited responses appear below.
William Phillips
Why did you decide to run for circuit judge?
I was appointed to be Circuit Judge by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in October of 2021, and I have served the citizens of the 3rd Judicial District in that role for the past six months. I have the experience, qualifications, and temperament to serve as Circuit Judge. I am running to retain my office and to continue to serve the citizens of Hawkins, Hancock, Hamblen, and Greene Counties.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better judge.
I graduated from the University of the South in 1999 and the University of Memphis School of Law in 2002. Since that time, I have practiced law at Phillips & Hale. My practice has included general criminal and civil litigation. I have also served as city attorney for both Rogersville and Church Hill.
What would you like to accomplish as the circuit judge for Hawkins County, and what are your top goals?
It is my goal to efficiently and timely adjudicate the controversies that come before me with fairness, justice, and compassion. A judge’s job is to apply the law as it is written to the facts of the case before him or her. A judge should call balls and strikes, not change the rules of the game as it is being played.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected circuit judge?
Prior to being appointed Circuit Judge by Governor Lee, I practiced law in Circuit Court for nearly 20 years. I went through an extensive vetting process prior to my appointment. As Governor Lee said, “There is a very serious vetting process that, in my view, delivers the most highly qualified person for the job. Certainly, Judge Phillips is highly qualified, and the most highly qualified person for this, and is already serving incredibly in this role.” In the last six months of serving as Circuit Judge, not one type of case has come before me that I had not personally handled as an attorney. The litigants and attorneys that appear in my court can rest assured that their judge has the experience and knowledge of the law to fairly and timely adjudicate their case.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as one of the 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judges.
I pledge to each of you to bring integrity, fairness, and compassion to the bench with me every day. I will work tirelessly to apply the law as it is written to the controversy before me. I humbly ask for your vote.
Bradley Mercer
Why did you decide to run for circuit judge?
With Judge Wright’s retirement, our district is losing a judge who stood for fairness, impartiality, integrity, and justice. I have stood for those principles as an Assistant District Attorney for the past eight years and wanted to ensure voters had such an option when I launched my campaign last summer.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better judge.
I attended Greeneville City Schools and graduated from Greeneville High School and Tusculum College. I was privileged to work with Senator Southerland — in his legislative office and running his re-election campaigns. Since graduating from the University of Memphis School of Law, I have practiced law in a variety of settings. I worked in private practice, both in Greeneville and Nashville — handling cases ranging from criminal defense, divorces, child custody, personal injury, workers compensation, and contracts to false arrest and excessive force defense for law enforcement. I currently serve as an Assistant District Attorney — where I wake up every day focused on keeping our community safe.
What would you like to accomplish as the circuit judge for Hawkins County, and what are your top goals?
First and foremost, I will be just, fair, and impartial in the administration of the law. Second, I will be efficient and conservative with the State’s resources in the administration of the Court’s business. Third, I have answered many calls at all hours of night concerning tragedy in our community and to aid law enforcement in obtaining search warrants. I will continue to be available to law enforcement anywhere and anytime to keep our community safe.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected circuit judge?
We’ve got to work on our recidivism problem, and I believe the Circuit Court can help. Currently, Hamblen County is the only county in our district with a Circuit Court recovery program. I would change that.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as one of the 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judges.
I am dedicated and passionate about serving our community, and I have experience that no other candidate has in this race. I have prosecuted cases in all four counties of this district. I was born here, raised here, went to school here, and decided to raise my family here. It has been an honor to protect and serve my community as Assistant District Attorney, but I believe I can better serve as your next Circuit Court Judge. I humbly ask for your vote.
Crystal Jessee
Jessee did not respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the time of publication.