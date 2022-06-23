DUFFIELD — A Kentucky woman’s death at the Duffield Regional Jail a month ago was an accident, according to a state medical examiner’s report.
Roanoke State Medical Examiner’s Office District Administrator Traci Cooper confirmed on Wednesday that Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, Whitesburg, died on May 20.
Cooper declined to release a copy of the autopsy report, saying that it could only be released to the press by next-of-kin or by court subpoena. She did say that Cook’s cause of death was “acute subdural hemorrhage with methamphetamine toxicity contributing” and the manner of death as an accident.
Duffield Regional Jail personnel on Wednesday said the jail captain and authority director were not available to give details on Cook’s death.
According to Wise County and Norton General District Court online records, Cook had been arrested by a Wise County Sheriff’s deputy on May 19 on a misdemeanor charge of DWI 1st offense with child and felony child abuse with disregard of life. According to the records, Cook had been released on her own recognizance but no details were available on her presence at the jail on May 20.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller on Wednesday confirmed that Cook was in custody at the Duffield jail the afternoon of May 20 for processing on charges.
“Due to her combative behavior, she was secured in a safety chair,” Geller said, adding that jail personnel found her “unresponsive.”
After starting CPR, Geller said, Cook was taken to a Wise County hospital where she was declared dead. She did not answer why officials had not announced Cook’s death until recently.
The State Police investigation continues.