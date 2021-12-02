WISE — A Virginia state assistant medical examiner testified about the victim’s injuries in day three of the capital murder trial of Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate William Saunders.
Jurors heard testimony from Dr. Eli Goodman, of the Roanoke state medical examiner’s office, about neck injuries found on Donald Wayne Gary, Saunders’ cellmate on May 18, 2018, when prison staff found Gary lying in the floor of the pair’s cell.
The jury also saw recorded depositions from two of Gary’s prior cellmates about how the victim allegedly drank homemade wine and behaved aggressively.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers have no eyewitness accounts of the incident between Gary and Saunders, and the only video record is recordings starting when a corrections officer did a security check and found Saunders waiting at his cell door to ask for a guard supervisor.
Goodman, the prosecution’s final witness in two days of testimony, told how he determined that Gary had died of asphyxia by strangulation with the medical manner of death as homicide.
On questioning by the prosecution and defense, Goodman said the definition of homicide in his autopsy report was not the same as a legal or criminal charge, but only a determination that Gary’s death was caused by another person.
Goodman said he found Gary’s hyoid bone — a small bone atop cartilage forming the Adam’s apple and associated structures in the neck — broken on the left side along with hemorrhaging that would have happened only if Gary was alive at the time of the injury. Goodman said the bone’s shielding by the lower jaw meant it would take a great amount of upward force to break it.
According to testimony Tuesday, Saunders said Gary charged him in their cell and struggled before Saunders tried to restrain him by his neck and then by wrapping pants around his neck to hold him.
Other cuts, abrasions and bruising externally and in Gary’s mouth indicated a struggle or fight, Goodman said. On Gary’s neck, Goodman said he found only a small abrasion on the right side.
On questioning by defense attorney Charles Bledsoe, Goodman said he found no internal organ issues that would have contributed to Gary’s death, but he did find hemorrhaging throughout Gary’s neck muscles.
Goodman said Gary’s postmortem blood alcohol level was 0.15% — almost twice the legal limit for intoxication.
After Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III rested the prosecution’s case, defense co-counsel Greg Kallen asked Circuit Court Judge John C. Kilgore to dismiss the murder charge against Saunders. Kallen argued that prosecutors had not shown premeditation, intent or planning by Saunders in Gary’s death.
According to Tuesday’s testimony by two Wallens Ridge corrections officers and a Department of Corrections investigator, Saunders admitted to killing Gary. Saunders’ legal team has committed to a claim of self-defense.
Kilgore denied the motion, saying it was up to the jury to decide if the prosecution case met the premeditation elements for capital murder.
Two inmates, in video depositions from August 2021, testified about their experiences as cellmates with Gary. Dwayne Harvey, an inmate at Sussex 1 State Prison, said he shared a cell with G.O. — Gary’s nickname — for about six months in 2015.
Harvey said Wallens Ridge staff knew nobody wanted to share Gary’s cell. He called Gary a bully who argued a lot, adding that Gary drank wine he made in his cell from bread and other ingredients he bought from the prison commissary.
When Gary drank, Harvey said, he became more aggressive. In a second recorded deposition, Sussex 2 State Prison inmate Alphonso Bennett recounted similar experiences from his stay with Gary and also called him G.O.
Bennett also described Gary’s drinking of wine made in trash bags in his cell, his refusal to shower, and bragging about his convictions.
Harvey and Bennett immediately recognized Gary when shown a copy of Gary’s Department of Corrections “face sheet” by Slemp in the depositions. Both inmates said they did not know Saunders when shown his face sheet during the depositions.
The jury is expected to see two more recorded inmate depositions on Thursday.