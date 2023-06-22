LEBANON — A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant will support a continued solar workforce development program at Mountain Empire Community College.

The $117,150 grant approved by the VCEDA board of directors follows a previous 2022 joint grant to MECC and Southwest Virginia Community College to develop training and paid internships for students working in solar energy projects.

