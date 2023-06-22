LEBANON — A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant will support a continued solar workforce development program at Mountain Empire Community College.
The $117,150 grant approved by the VCEDA board of directors follows a previous 2022 joint grant to MECC and Southwest Virginia Community College to develop training and paid internships for students working in solar energy projects.
The latest grant funds MECC’s Solar Workforce Accelerator Program. VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said on Wednesday that market analysis shows the grant will create 84 new jobs in support of 19 commercial and industrial solar projects in Southwest Virginia. That support will help attract a projected $2.4 million in private investment and help generate $1.6 million in energy cost savings across the region, he added.
The Solar Accelerator program uses a dual-track solar credentialing and internship system for MECC and SWCC students and local workers. The community colleges provide the program coursework and help place interns on the crews of commercial and institutional solar developers completing Appalachian Solar Finance Fund-supported solar installations in the VCEDA region.
The Appalachian Solar Finance Fund — led in the region by Appalachian Voices — worked with MECC and SWCC to develop and launch the Solar Accelerator program in 2022. The program’s first group of 10 apprentices at MECC helped to complete SFF-supported solar installations at public schools in Wise and Lee counties in an eight-week period in the summer of 2022. Each apprentice was paid $17 per hour, worked between 20 to 30 hours a week and received nine course credits during the 2022 summer project season. Participants also received toolsets and safety shoes.
No residential solar installations are involved as part of the project. Funding for the project comes from VCEDA’s Renewable Energy Fund. Program estimates project as many as 90 students between the two community colleges will complete a seven-day course that will include OSHA certification and solar installation SHINE credentialing in the next three years.
Belcher said the VCEDA funds are being used to fund industry-standard certifications and on-the-job training at local solar projects throughout the region. Some of those projects are already under contract, he added, resulting in long-term and well-paying jobs in the solar energy market.
“MECC began to successfully implement the project last summer and is poised to grow it more this summer,” said Belcher. “Energy has always been a key industry in our region and this project will continue to position our workforce in the area to be ready as solar energy grows in the future.”