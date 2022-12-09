BIG STONE GAP — Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college.
Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced on Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
“The MECC Promise is intended to assist the students who have plans to enroll in community college post-high school, or those that go directly to employment,” said College President Kristen Westover. “While we need workers, Southwest Virginia needs skilled workers. Obtaining a skill set that leads to beyond entry-level employment is critical for our residents.”
MECC spokesperson Justin Barker said eligible students under the Promise program will have to fill out the standard Free Application for Student Aid form to determine ability to pay for tuition, with the Promise scholarship covering the remainder after other federal and state financial aid awards.
Books, materials and fees are not covered under the Promise program, Barker said, but students can also apply for other scholarship aid to help cover those expenses.
The Promise scholarship stemmed from discussions between MECC officials and the Charlottesville-based Genan Foundation about the college’s workforce training initiatives and educational attainment rates in the region that lag about 20% behind the state average.
Those discussions led to Genan’s support with a $750,000 grant for Promise and additional support from governing bodies of the six counties and city to keep the program going beyond 2023.
To qualify, students must:
• Maintain a 2.0 grade point average
• Be continuously enrolled for up to two years, or 72 credit hours, up to the completion of the applicant’s first Associate Degree
• Reside in the service area and provide proof of residency
• Complete a FAFSA and submit all required documentation annually
• Complete the MECC scholarship application annually
“This is an incredible step in building the region’s workforce and the long-term economic stability of southwest Virginia,” said MECC Foundation Executive Director Amy Greear.