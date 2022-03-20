BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College is finding its 50th anniversary filled with economic development activity, expansion of its off-site Appalachia campus and preliminary funding for a new on-campus facility.
The college’s 50th year has already seen some emergence from pandemic-forced limits during the current school year. The annual Home Craft Days event returned to full in-person status last October with artisans, crafts, music and displays of the region’s culture. College officials are planning for the annual Mountain Music School this summer, which brings students of all ages together with regional and community residents and musicians to share expertise and techniques before community performances.
Three years after its opening in the former Appalachia Elementary School, the college’s Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia continues as the home for power lineman, commercial driving license, smart farming, advanced manufacturing, and dental assisting programs.
The center’s smart farming program has become part of economic development initiatives such as Project Thoroughbred, which has helped encourage farmers to grow specialty grains for a growing regional and national brewery market. Smart farming can also support growers via drone monitoring of crop fields and local lab testing facilities for soil and water quality and crop diseases.
The center is also part of MECC’s vision for a culinary arts program, thanks to the former school’s kitchen and cafeteria.
MECC also supports business recruitment with training programs such as e-Health in Scott County. The college was asked in 2021 to consult with bioproducts firm SolarBiotech on training curricula to support its workforce expansion.
Within the past three years, MECC moved its nursing program away from a consortium between sister community colleges into a standalone program.
College officials are looking at another planned on-campus facility. The Slemp Foundation in January gave the college a $1.5 million grant toward construction of a 1,000-seat outdoor amphitheater for campus and community events. The facility would be the first major capital project on campus in more than 10 years.
The Slemp grant would involve a $500,000 match from MECC, and the overall project could cost between $1.5 and $5 million depending on facilities such as seating, restrooms, sound and lighting equipment.
The amphitheater will provide space for commencement and outdoor learning and performance space for community events and arts groups.