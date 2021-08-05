BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College could see up to $100,000 under a workforce development grant awarded by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
The grant to the MECC Foundation follows a recent $100,000 award to MECC’s sister institution, the Southwest Virginia Community College Foundation.
The MECC grant will help fund scholarships, training/retraining and instruction costs, customized training for area businesses, and assessments including the National Career Readiness Certificate.
The NCRC testing will apply to residents in the Southwest Virginia e-Region. VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said the certificate can give students at career and technical schools a nationally recognized technology workforce credential along with their high school diploma.
Belcher said the grant comes from the VCEDA’s Coalfield Workforce Development and Training Fund, itself funded by coal tax credit money previously allocated to the authority.
The latest grant follows a 2018 half-million-dollar grant to the MECC Foundation for workforce development that has helped more than 440 students to obtain more than 500 certifications and training courses for employment in the region, according to MECC data.
The earlier grant has helped companies such as Sykes/Frontier in Wise County, England Furniture in Lee County and eHealth in Scott County, Belcher said. The MECC grant application also points to the grant’s potential to help keep workers in the region.
“These employers have created hundreds of jobs in the Southwest Virginia region within the last three years,” said Belcher, “including long-term, sustainable employment and a more diversified economy for the coalfield region.”
Another 50 students are expected to get MECC job training in 2021, Belcher added.