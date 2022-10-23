Wilderness Road State Park Ranger Richaard Beeler — in his 18th century persona Mordecai Hord — demonstrates the procedure for loading a 1700’s Virginia rifle during Saturday’s Home Craft Days at Mountain Empire Community College. Beeler was one of several Virginia State Parks rangers and interpreters with displays about the area’s parks including Wilderness Road, the Southwest Virginia Museum, Natural Tunnel and Clinch River State Parks.
While his wife Suzanne Adams was molding clay into pottery, blacksmith and Appalachian artisan Mark Ramsey was beating iron into nails Saturday as one of the artisans and craftspersons at MECC’s 51st annual Home Craft Days.
Wise County artist and potter Suzanne Adams shows two boys the basics of working with clay Saturday at Home Craft Days.
Southwest Virginia author Damean Matthews and wife Amanda manned a table at MECC’s Home Craft Days Saturday with a sampling of his supernatural and horror works before Halloween approaches.
Chase takes his owners, Ava and Jeff Martin, for walk to see the sights at Mountan Empire Community College’s Home Craft Days Saturday.
Mary Lou Carter, Les Bailey, Larry Mullins, Dawn Bays and Joey O’Quinn performing at Saturday’s round of Home Craft Days at Mountain Empire Community College.
Chris Jones of Norton demonstrates painting and texturing gourds with inks at MECC’s Home Craft Days Saturday.
Enoch Ricker’s Elmo coat was enough to earn a pawshake from nine-month-old bernadoodle Tessa at MECC’s Home Craft Days Saturday.
Sarah Kate Morgan of Hindman, Kentucky was one of several performers on the stages at Mountain Empire Community College's 51st annual Home Craft Days Saturday.
Ninth District Congressional candidate Taysha DeVaughan talks with festival goers Saturday at MECC's Home Craft Days.
Local group Town Branch Bluegrass puts some music in the feet of a dancer Saturday at MECC's Home Craft Days.
BIG STONE GAP — A sunny and warm Indian summer day brought hundreds of people to Mountain Empire Community College’s 51st annual Home Craft Days on Saturday.
Dozens of local artisans, craftspersons and authors displayed work ranging from pottery and blacksmithing to soapmaking, woodworking, decorative arts and supernatural stories.
Vendors and food trucks covered the MECC lower campus as folks shed jackets and sweaters to enjoy Indian summer, walk dogs, shop, enjoy demonstrations, sample area restaurants’ and food truck cuisine and listen to several area musicians.
A walk through the rows of tents was an early Christmas shopping opportunity for many festival goers, with vendors selling soaps, jewelry, leatherwork, house decorations, carvings and chairs with woven seats.
Local author Damean Matthews and his wife, Amanda, said they were taking advantage of the weather to enjoy the sun and to sell his supernatural and horror novels and short story collection. Blacksmith Mark Ramsey made old fashioned house nails while entertaining onlookers with tales of why the devil avoids blacksmiths.
Norton businessman Chris Jones demonstrated how, with some inks and cotton swabs, one can turn a gourd into a container resembling fancy pottery. Virginia State Parks rangers and interpreters staffed several tents to show the range of state parks, museums and outdoor activities available within an hour’s drive of much of the area.
Roger Bays, manning the Appalachian Cultural Arts tent, said the festival had a happy coincidence with what appeared to be the start of four days of temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s through Tuesday.
Mountain Empire Transit shuttle buses kept up a flow of visitors from parking areas in the Big Stone Gap area, with lines of departing visitors replaced almost immediately by busloads of arrivals.
Home Craft Days continues Sunday at the MECC campus with more vendors, crafts and food.
Sunday’s performers include Rich Kirby & Nate Polly, Blue Ridge Girls, Oscar Harris, Gap Civil, Siegan, George Reynolds, Angie DeBord, Smith Family Singers, Appalachian Trail, MECC String Band, Mountain Melody School, Brandon Maggard, Richard Phillips, The Childress Girls, Travis Kern, Sulphuric Springs String Dippers, and Kelsey Rae Copeland.
Admission is free to all the festival events. MECC is located on Route 23 just south of Big Stone Gap.
Parking and shuttles for the festival will be offered at five locations in Big Stone Gap:
• Union High School — front parking lot.
• Curbside, Wood Ave, in front of Food City.
• Curbside, municipal parking lot behind post office/federal building.
• Country Inn.
• Comfort Inn.
Shuttle rides are $1 per person, or $2 round-trip, at boarding.