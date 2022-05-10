BIG STONE GAP — Almost 700 graduates will receive degrees and certificates Friday when Mountain Empire Community College holds its 49th commencement ceremony.
Commencement begins at 6 p.m. at the college’s Big Stone Gap campus.
The Class of 2022 includes 690 graduates, who have earned 915 academic awards, including 115 Associate of Arts and Sciences degrees, 153 Associate of Applied Science degrees, 187 certificates and 460 Career Studies certificates.
MECC Local Advisory Board President Rodney Baker will welcome graduates at the ceremony, and College President Kristen Westover will introduce the featured student speakers for the commencement ceremony: Fallon Fox, Graham Hall, Aleah Litton and Sydney Rambo.
Fox, of Big Stone Gap, is graduating Summa Cum Laude with a certificate in Medical Office Coding and Procedures. She was named the 2022 New Century Pathway Scholar and 2022 Great Expectations Student Leader. She was selected to the 2022 All-Virginia Academic Team and received the Virginia Legacy Scholarship. She plans to pursue an associate degree in Administrative Technology this summer.
Hall, of Big Stone Gap, is graduating Summa Cum Laude with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Energy Technology — Electrical Special-ization, a certificate in Air Conditioning Refrigeration, and a Career Studies certificate in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. Graham has been married to his wife, Carolyn, for 61 years. They have two children and three grandchildren.
Litton, of Appalachia, is graduating Summa Cum Laude with an Associate of Arts and Science General Studies and Associate of Arts and Sciences Science and General Education certificate. She was selected to the 2022 All-Virginia All-Academic Team. She is a dual-enrollment student and will graduate this year from Union High School with plans to pursue a career in neuroscience and creative writing. She is the daughter of Chemain and Dr. Fred Litton.
Rambo, of Wise, is completing a Dental Assistant Career Studies certificate. She is employed as a dental assistant at Designing Smiles in Norton and plans to continue her education in the dental field. She is the daughter of Crystal Rambo.