BIG STONE GAP – Mountain Empire Community College will see another half-million dollars toward its planned campus amphitheater project.
According to MECC spokesperson Amy Greear, the RAPHA Foundation has pledged $500,000 as a match to a $1.5 million Slemp Foundation grant awarded in 2021 for the project. The latest grant meets the Slemp grant’s matching terms.
The amphitheater has a projected cost range between $1.5 and 5 million, said Greear, depending on features such as restrooms, covered seating and sound and lighting equipment.
“MECC is grateful for the support of the RAPHA Foundation in bringing a needed venue to campus that will provide educational and cultural opportunities on MECC’s campus far into the future,” MECC President Kristen Westover said in a statement issued Tuesday.” We are excited about what the addition will provide to our campus and community.”
RAPHA Foundation Executive Director Mark Vanover called the amphitheater project “an educational resource to MECC students … (and) students and others across the coalfields.”
“It is our hope that this facility will play a significant role in advancing Arts education in our region," Vanover said.
Planning calls for the amphitheater to be built in a field next to the college’s Goodloe Center in Phillips-Taylor Hall. When complete, the site can host graduation, outdoor classroom learning opportunities, Home Craft Days and Mountain Music School events.
The amphitheater could also help community event partnerships between MECC and Big Stone Gap, Wise County, Pro-Art, The Crooked Road, Barter Theater and other organizations.