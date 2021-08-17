BIG STONE GAP — The MECC Foundation has postponed its Aug. 28 Scott County Endowed Scholarship fundraiser until 2022.
Foundation officials say the postponement comes in the wake of a spike of COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia and the federal Centers for Disease Control’ s designation of the region as a high or substantial risk of transmission for the disease.
The foundation is working with this year’s venue and entertainment to find a makeup date. The foundation is also contacting sponsors and ticket holders with options for refunds or continuation to a spring 2022 event.