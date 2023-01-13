BIG STONE GAP — The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation has announced a new endowed scholarship.
The Captain Russell E. Cooper Memorial Endowed Buccaneer Scholarship for Wise County students has been established by Cooper’s brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Bobbie Jean Cooper.
Russell Cooper, an Appalachia native who grew up in Big Stone Gap, was an Army artilleryman, aviator and adjutant to the commander of the 38th Artillery Brigade in South Korea when he died in a plane crash in 1963.
Cooper attended elementary and high school in Big Stone Gap after his parents moved there in 1941. According to the high school’s 1955 yearbook, he participated in many activities and enjoyed interacting with his classmates while serving as president of his class, president of the key club and captain of the basketball team. He was awarded a Dupont academic scholarship to attend the University of Virginia.
Cooper graduated in 1959 from UVa after serving in its Corps of Cadets and completing Reserve Officer Training Corps training to earn an Army commission.
“I believe Russell had great potential and didn’t get the opportunity to fulfill it,” said Kyle Cooper. “Hopefully, this scholarship will help someone achieve theirs.”
The Buccaneer Scholarship Fund was established by the Big Stone Gap Buccaneer Alumni Group more than a decade ago to honor notable Buccaneer alumni and teachers at Big Stone Gap High School. The fund, which started with one scholarship, has now grown to more than 15 individual scholarships and more than $1M in endowed funds.
The Captain Russell E. Cooper Buccaneer Endowed Scholarship will benefit students from Wise County in any discipline. Eligible students may be recent high school graduates or adults returning to college.
For more information on the Cooper Scholarship, contact the MECC Office of Public Relations at (276) 523-2400. For information on establishing a scholarship at MECC, visit the MECC Foundation website at www.meccfoundation.org or call Foundation executive director Amy Greear at (276) 523-7480.