BIG STONE GAP — The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation has announced a new endowed scholarship.

The Captain Russell E. Cooper Memorial Endowed Buccaneer Scholarship for Wise County students has been established by Cooper’s brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Bobbie Jean Cooper.

For more information on the Cooper Scholarship, contact the MECC Office of Public Relations at (276) 523-2400. For information on establishing a scholarship at MECC, visit the MECC Foundation website at www.meccfoundation.org or call Foundation executive director Amy Greear at (276) 523-7480.