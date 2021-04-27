BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College is hosting a T-shirt design contest to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary in 2022.
MECC is seeking artwork to be used for T-shirts and marketing materials for this special milestone. The winning entry will receive a $200 cash prize and will be recognized at 50th anniversary events.
Second prize will receive $100, and third prize $50. Entries should be original, should not include commercial or copyrighted images, and should be reproducible. All entries should be submitted by Friday, May 14, at 4:30 p.m.
“We are excited to announce the first of many community activities for our upcoming 50th anniversary. More information will be forthcoming, but the college plans a year of events recognizing this important milestone,” said MECC President Kristen Westover.
To submit an entry, visit https://www.mecc.edu/50th-anniversary- t-shirt-design-contest/. For questions or additional information, contact the MECC Foundation at (276) 523-7480.
Images must be in an original file format or PDF file with the ability to be reproduced. Submissions may be utilized by MECC for recognition of the college’s 50th anniversary. MECC will retain the rights to this image for future use and the image will not be used for any other purpose by the artist. Submissions not selected as winners will not be used by MECC.