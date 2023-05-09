BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College will hold its 50th commencement ceremony Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap campus.
The Class of 2023 includes 585 graduates, who have earned 790 academic awards including 119 Associate of Arts & Sciences degrees, 146 Associate of Applied Science degrees, 143 Certificates and 382 Career Studies Certificates.
Graduates will be welcomed by MECC Local Advisory Board President Rodney Baker. Dr. Kristen Westover, MECC President, will introduce student speakers and graduates Grace Rhoton and Buffy Bell for the commencement ceremony. These student speakers were chosen because of their exceptional academic performance and unwavering commitment to overcoming challenges during their college career.
Bell, of Wise, is graduating Summa Cum Laude with an associate degree in business administration. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and was selected to the 2023 All-Virginia All-Academic Team. She plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in accounting and go on to become a Certified Public Accountant.
Rhoton, of Duffield, is graduating Cum Laude with a Certificate in Practical Nursing. She is a member of the Healing Hands student organization. Grace is the daughter of Craig and Lisa Rhoton and is proudly joining her father and brother as an alum of MECC. Grace plans to pursue her career in Practical Nursing after graduation and her education by enrolling in the LPN to RN bridge program.
Several regional high school students are also noted for earning an associate degree through dual enrollment classes while completing their high school curriculum.